Swift Playgrounds updated with improved interface for iPad and machine learning lessons

Following the release of iPadOS 16.1 earlier this week, Apple has now introduced a new version of Swift Playgrounds. The update enhances the app’s interface on the iPad with a customizable toolbar and new menus, along with new machine learning lessons.

According to the Swift Playgrounds 4.2 release notes, the app now takes advantage of new APIs introduced with iPadOS 16 that bring even more desktop-level interface elements to iPad apps. This includes a customizable toolbar with quick access to favorite items, as well as previews for tabs and Stage Manager support.

But more than that, Swift Playgrounds now offers machine learning lessons. Users can now learn the fundamentals of ML by training a model with a rock, paper, and scissors game to understand how computers can make predictions with data.

For those unfamiliar, Swift Playgrounds is an Apple app to help developers and students learn the company’s Swift programming language. With the iPad app, developers can also easily code and submit their projects to Xcode or the App Store. Here’s how the company describes the app:

Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for iPad and Mac that makes it fun to learn and experiment with Swift — a powerful programming language created by Apple and used by the pros to build today’s most popular apps. Swift Playgrounds requires no coding knowledge, so it’s perfect for students just starting out.

Of course, these improvements and new features are also available for Mac users with the latest update of the app. Earlier this year, Apple updated Swift Playgrounds with SwiftUI content, animated shapes, and lessons related to using the device’s camera. The iPad app also gained the ability to upload app projects to Xcode or the App Store.

Download Swift Playgrounds for free

You can download Swift Playgrounds from the App Store for free. The tool is available for both iPadOS and macOS.

