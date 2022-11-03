Cricket Wireless launches two-week free eSIM trials on iPhone to entice switchers

Adding to the list of carriers that are making it seamless to start a test drive, Cricket Wireless is now offering potential customers the ability to start a free and instant eSIM trial on iPhone. Read on for all the details.

Cricket Wireless – which is owned by AT&T and runs on its network – shared the news in a blog post today:

“We’re taking a bold step so that everyone can experience Cricket,” said John Dwyer, President of Cricket Wireless. “Once a new customer gives tryCricket a chance, they’ll see our great network, affordable plans, and award-winning customer service is why customers that join Cricket stay with Cricket.”

As a refresher, other than the instant and headache-free setup, one of the biggest benefits of eSIM trials is you can see the signal for both your current carrier and the one you’re testing simultaneously.

And you can decide to keep using your existing carrier and number for phone calls while using the trial for cellular data.

T-Mobile was the first major carrier to launch eSIM trials back in 2021 and Visible which runs on Verizon’s network did the same in at the start of 2022.

Cricket Wireless free eSIM trial details

Unlimited talk and text with 3 GB of data

14-day trial

Access to Cricket/AT&T’s 5G network

Download the tryCricket app to get going in minutes

The tryCricket app is available now for iPhone but doesn’t appear in the Google Play Store yet.

We’re highlighted Cricket in our guide on the Best affordable iPhone plans article, but here are some features of the pre-paid MNVO’s service:

Plans from $30 to $60/month for the top unlimited plan Pricing at low as $25/per line with 4 lines

No throttling on top unlimited plan

15GB hotspot with top unlimited plan

Discounts as you add more lines

No annual contract and monthly taxes included in price

Works on the AT&T network including 5G

For a closer look at both the major carriers and affordable smaller carriers/MNVOs check out our detailed comparisons:

