Apple TV 4K officially launches; delays and shortages impacting availability

Following its official announcement last month, the new Apple TV 4K is now available for purchase in Apple Stores and from third-party retailers. Additionally, the first pre-orders are also now arriving to buyers. Some early shortages and delays, however, appear to be causing issues for some hopeful Apple TV 4K customers…

The latest Apple TV 4K was announced last month alongside the new iPad 10 and M2 iPad Pro updates. The latest version of Apple’s set-top streaming box includes a new A15 Bionic chip inside, support for HDR10+, and a new Siri Remote that uses USB-C for charging. Most importantly, it’s also cheaper than its predecessor.

The Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations. The first option costs $129 and includes 64GB of storage and WiFi-only connectivity. For $149, you can get 128GB of storage alongside an ethernet port and support for Thread connectivity for smart home accessories.

Many eager Apple TV 4K pre-order buyers have taken to Twitter and Instagram to show off their orders arriving. The new Apple TV 4K models are also widely available for same-day in-store pick up from Apple Stores across the United States.

There are, however, some supply shortages and delays that appear to be impacting Apple TV 4K availability. Some buyers who pre-ordered the new device have seen their orders delayed until November 7 through November 10, as pointed out by Sigmund Judge on Twitter. There is also no availability for in-store pickup at many Apple Store locations across Europe, Judge says.

The latest Apple TV 4K models are also available on Amazon at slightly discounted pricing, with orders currently quoting an arrival time of just a few days.

Did you pre-order a new Apple TV 4K? Is your order on track to arrive as scheduled? Let us know down in the comments.

