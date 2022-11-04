Friday’s deals: New 11-inch M2 iPad Pro $749, Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular from $329, more

We are now ready to head into the weekend with some solid price drops on the iPad Pro and Apple Watch alongside some official accessories. Joining the rest of this week’s best price drops on Apple gear, we are now tracking the best price yet on Apple’s all-new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at $749, or $50 off, as well as clearance pricing on Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular models from $329. You’ll also find some notable accessory deals on tap down below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s brand new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro sees first discount

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on Apple’s all-new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Dropping the entry-level Wi-Fi 128GB model down to $749 shipped, today’s offer is now $50 off and at a new all-time low. Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last month, and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything comes centered around a familiar form factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard, though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface. More details right here.

Land one of the best prices ever on Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular models

Walmart and Amazon are now offering clearance pricing on the previous-generation Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular at $329 shipped in the 41mm with midnight strap. Originally fetching $499, this is $20 below our previous mention and the current Amazon listing for the best we can find. While this might not be the new Series 8, it still delivers a compelling Apple wearable experience and for quite a bit less than the latest $499 the GPS + Cellular models fetch. You’ll also find a similar swim-proof build as well as all-day battery life and plenty of built-in sensors to track your workouts, blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and the ability to take ECGs, get irregular heart rhythm notifications, and more – just don’t expect to get the new temperature sensor.

Apple’s iPad Air 4th/5th Gen magnetic Smart Folio back at Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the 10.9-inch Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (5th and 4th Generation) for $51.99 shipped in Deep Navy. Regularly $79 directly from Apple and elsewhere, today’s deal is 34% off the going rate, the second time we have seen it down this low on Amazon, and matching the all-time low there. Compatible with the 4th and 5th generation iPad Air, it is constructed from a single piece of polyurethane and designed to protect both the back and front of your device. It features automatic sleep/wake functionality as well as doubling as a viewing stand “for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.”

Elegantly rest your iMac or monitor on Twelve South’s walnut/metal HiRise Pro

Joining the brand’s latest official sale event, Amazon is now offering the Twelve South HiRise Pro for $129.20 shipped. Regularly $170, like it fetches directly from Twelve South, this is 24% off, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon this year – and the best price we can find. Designed to elegantly lift your iMac and other displays off the desktop to a more ergonomic position, it also offers some bonus storage for “hard drives, hubs or personal items.” The internal shelf adjusts to accommodate four different screen heights alongside a reversible walnut/aluminum front plate and a padded leather top valet “for items like iPhone, keys, and more.” Get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: