Review: mophie powerstation pro hides enough power to charge iPhone, iPad, and Mac inside a slim battery pack

mophie recently launched a new addition to its powerstation family, a sharp and slim portable battery that can power up iPhone, iPad, and MacBook alike. Read on for a detailed look at the powerstation pro USB-C power bank.

mophie powerstation pro review

Specs

Up to 45W fast charging output – shared if charging two devices simultaneously Enough to charge MacBook Air/Pro or fast-charge iPhone and iPad simultaneously

20,000 mAh battery capacity (72.36 Wh)

2x USB-C PD output, either port doubles as a 45W input

LED power indicator

Premium fabric finish

USB-C to USB-C cable included

Price: $149.95 (at Apple or up to 30% off at mophie when you get two or more products)

Materials and build

The powerstation pro is lightweight but packs a 20,000 mAh capacity. The majority of the device is wrapped in mophie’s signature super-soft gray fabric.

One long thin edge features the mophie logo and LED status indicators while the top short edge has the two USB-C ports.

Dimensions and weight:

0.88 pounds (399 grams)

7.7 x 2.7 x 0.9 inches (19.6 cm x 6.9 cm x 2.3 cm)

A two-year warranty is included with the mophie powerstation pro.

In use

I’ve been using the mophie powerstation pro for over a month and got the chance to do some extended travel with it.

In the past, I’ve leaned away from packing other brands’ 20,000 mAh power banks because of the extra weight – using a 10,000 mAh one instead. But the powerstation pro comes in at an impressively light 0.88 pounds. For comparison, that’s over 50% lighter than my other bank with the same capacity.

It’s also quite compact, here’s a look at the dimensions next to the iPhone 14 Pro:

The lightweight and slim design mean this is a lot easier to carry whether that’s day-to-day or for travel.

I really appreciate the simple 2x USB-C port layout of the powerstation pro. With both ports offering the full 45W output, means you don’t have to think about which one you’re plugging into.

The same mostly goes for fast-charging iPhone and iPad simultaneously – although when charging two devices at a time, the first port does 25W and the second does 20W so you may want to give your iPad the extra 5W.

Impressively, the powerstation pro accepts the same 45W for input which means it recharges in just over 1.5 hours.

mophie powerstation pro wrap-up

If you’re looking for a great all-around portable battery with a large capacity that can charge up pretty much anything you’ve got, the powerstation pro should be at the top of your list.

Pros:

Slim yet powerful + large capacity

Dual USB-C for handy fast charging up to 45W

Quickly recharges with input at 45W

Quality build and soft fabric finish

Cons:

Premium battery comes with a premium $149.95 price

All things considered, I give the mophie powerstation pro a 5/5 rating.

You can pick up the powerstation pro at Apple or up to 30% off at mophie when you get two products.

