Deals: Apple’s new Studio Display at $200 off, Nomad 20% off Apple accessory sale, more

We’re now halfway through the workweek, and all of today’s best deals are live for Wednesday with a rare $200 discount going live on Apple’s new Studio Display. Then go shop the 20% off sitewide Nomad sale on its entire collection of popular Apple accessories, as well as these iPhone essentials courtesy of Anker starting at $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $200 on Apple’s new Studio Display

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the recently-released Apple Studio Display. Discounting several different configurations, pricing starts at $1,500 for the standard offering and is down from the usual $1,599 price tag. As the very first markdown from the retailer, this is a $99 discount that delivers the lowest we’ve seen in new condition. Not to mention, the first discount in months. The elevated tilt- and height-adjustable stand model is also on sale, dropping to a new $1,799 all-time low at $200 off the usual $1,999 going rate.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Nomad takes 20% off entire lineup of iPhone 14 leather cases, MagSafe chargers, more

Through the end of the day, Nomad is taking 20% off its entire collection of Apple accessories including MagSafe chargers, Horween leather cases, and more. One of the more recent additions to the Nomad lineup is our top pick this time around, offering the new Base One Max for $120. That’s down from its $150 price tag and comes in one of three different styles at one of the best prices to date. This is $7 under our previous mention and the first discount since back in August.

Nomad’s latest multi-device charger takes on a more premium build than even some of its most popular leather-covered offerings from the past. Base One Max pairs a solid metal build with unique glass design that will fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup and provide a perfect spot for your new iPhone 14 or even existing iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets. On top of the 15W MagSafe charging tech, there’s also an integrated Apple Watch charger to complete the desk- or nightstand-friendly package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Midweek Anker Amazon sale discounts iPhone essentials from $11

It’s Wednesday, and Anker is launching its latest midweek sale by discounting an assortment of iPhone and Android accessories in the process. Courtesy of Amazon, everything this time ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite amongst this latest selection of discounts has the popular Powerline III Flow USB-C to Lightning Cable marked down to $19 for the 6-foot model. Normally fetching $27, this one is now sitting at a new all-time low of 30% off while beating previous discounts by $1. The shorter 3-foot cable goes for $18 right now, too.

Covered in a soft tough silicone, these MFi Lightning cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market. We found as much in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times.

