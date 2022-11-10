Deal: Apple’s M2 MacBook Air/Pro $150 off, iPad mini 6 hits $400, Belkin MagSafe gear, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by $150 discount on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air and Pro. That’s alongside a chance to save $99 on iPad mini 6 at near all-time low pricing, as well as Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging hitting $135 thanks to a rare discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air and Pro on sale from $1,049

After seeing the M1 Pro MacBook Pros go up for sale earlier in the week, Amazon is now marking down both of the newer M2 counterparts. Headlining the deals, Amazon offers Apple’s M2 MacBook Air 256GB for $1,049. Typically selling for $1,199, today’s offer is marking a return to the all-time low at $150 off. This is still one of the first times we’ve seen a price cut this steep and the best in over a month. The 512GB capacity is also on sale, and now sitting at $1,350 from its usual $1,499 going rate.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

If you’re looking for a more capable portable machine that ditches some of the flashier features found above, Amazon is also marking down Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro to $1,149. Normally you’d pay $1,299, with today’s offer arriving at the second-best price to date. At $150 off, we’ve only seen it sell for less once before, and that was back in July. This MacBook Pro configuration steps up to a more powerful package thanks to the built-in active cooling, but ditches the more unique colorways and MagSafe charging found on the M2 Air.

iPad mini 6 delivers Apple’s most compact tablet experience at $400

Joining the ongoing price cut on the M2 iPad Pro, Amazon is marking down Apple’s most compact iPadOS machine. Discounting the latest iPad mini 6 down to $400 for the Wi-Fi 64GB model, today’s offer is down from the usual $499 price tag in order to come within $1 of the all-time low. Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6.

It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but it still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up last fall, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well.

Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging hits $135

Belkin today is launching a new fall sale that’s taking $15 off when you spend $80 or more on its official storefront. Shipping is free across the board, and you’ll just need to apply code NOV22 at checkout. Our top pick is offering a rare chance to save on the recently-refreshed 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $135. Down from $150, this is only the second discount to date since being updated earlier this summer, and arrives at $15 off.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage details what’s new, and you can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

