9to5Mac Happy Hour 407: New Apple TV hands-on, sports streaming, iOS 16.2 beta

Benjamin gives some hands-on impressions with the new Apple TV 4K. Hey Siri changes are rumored, and iOS 16.2 beta includes a whole new user interface with Custom Accessibility Mode. Plus, Zac got a Trail Loop for his Apple Watch Ultra, and takes a look at the status quo of streaming live sports.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- iPhone production crisis in China will see Foxconn quadruple workforce in India
- China’s COVID-19 outbreaks worsen, with another manufacturing hub under lockdown
- iOS 16.2 beta 2: Here’s every new feature and change
- This Apple Watch Ultra band takes weeks to ship, but you can find it sooner
- Apple wants to change the ‘Hey Siri’ trigger command to just ‘Siri’
- Apple TV 4K officially launches; delays and shortages impacting availability
- Apple News integration appears in Weather app on iOS 16.2 beta with relevant regional stories
