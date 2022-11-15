Apple is making iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display work like Android in iOS 16.2

iOS 16.2 includes a major change for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s new always-on display. After complaints from some users, iOS 16.2 beta 3 includes a new option that allows users to disable wallpaper and notifications from appearing on the iPhone’s always-on display.

The controversy

When the first iPhone 14 Pro reviews were published in September, some reviewers were critical of how Apple had implemented the Always-On display, calling it “too on.” Apple’s implementation of the tech is far more ambitious than Android manufacturers, many of which only show a black wallpaper and the time.

By default, the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On display shows a dimmed version of your wallpaper with notifications at the bottom. You can tap on the display or swipe up from the bottom to wake it up.

iOS 16.2 beta 3 adds a new setting to address these complaints.

What’s new

This new option can be found in the Settings app, then in the “Display and Brightness” menu. In this menu, tap on the “Always On Display” option, and you’ll see three options. By default, the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display “dims the Lock Screen when you lock your device or leave it idle, while still knowing helpful information like the time, widgets, and notifications.”

In iOS 16.2 beta 3, however, Apple has added two new toggles: one for disabling the “show wallpaper” feature and another for disabling the “show notifications feature.”

If you toggle off the wallpaper and notifications features, your iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On display will show a pure black design alongside your Lock Screen widgets and the time. This is similar to what’s offered by many Android devices and should help address the complaints of some iPhone 14 users.

This is also similar to a workaround that was present in iOS 16, which required running your iPhone in “Do Not Disturb” to dim the always-on display and mostly stop the wallpaper from appearing.

What do you think of this new option? Let us know down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: