Microsoft now offering free Apple TV+ and Apple Music trials to Xbox Game Pass subscribers

Nowadays, it’s pretty easy to secure free trials of Apple services, whether it’s from Best Buy, Target, or Apple directly. Now, another company is jumping on board. Microsoft has announced that it is expanding its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription with Apple TV+ and Apple Music offers.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s popular subscription service that gives users access to hundreds of games across different platforms, same-day releases, and “exclusive” perks for in-game content and “partner offers.” With today’s expansion, the “Ultimate” tier of Xbox Game Pass will also now include free trials of Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

The company made the announcement in a blog post. As usual, the free trial offers are only available to users who don’t already have a subscription to Apple Music or Apple TV+:

Since our roll out of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks in 2020, we’ve worked closely with content providers and companies to bring our Ultimate members unique experiences and in-game content at no additional cost. Today, we are excited to bring Ultimate members our newest perks: a 3-month free trial of Apple TV+ and a 3-month free trial of Apple Music. Ultimate members who do not currently have an Apple TV+ or Apple Music subscription can claim either or both Perks on their Xbox console or Xbox app on Windows. Once the Perk is claimed, members will be directed to the respective Apple TV+ or Apple Music site to activate their subscription. Members can claim and activate both free trials now until March 31, 2023.

The move comes as Apple continues to expand the availability of Apple Music and Apple TV+ to new platforms. Next year, Apple is set to release dedicated apps for Apple Music and Apple TV on Windows PCs. Apple Music and Apple TV are also available on Xbox consoles.

