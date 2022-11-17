Here’s how to save Christmas while there’s still time now that iPhone 14 Pro has sold out

Apple shared the details of its annual Holiday Shopping Event this morning, offering buyers of new devices a gift card worth up to $250 for Black Friday. Alongside that, the company has also published its breakdown of the “latest dates to order your holiday gifts” with free shipping.

As expected, Apple says it’s already too late to order an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max in time for Christmas. The company says that you would have had to order by November 15 to get one of those devices locked in. But the rest of the iPhone lineup is still widely available:

Order by December 21:

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone SE

iPhone 12

The Apple Watch lineup is also still widely available for Christmas delivery. This is particularly notable for the Apple Watch Ultra, which has faced supply constraints since being announced in September.

Order by December 21:

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch SE

iPad availability for most models is not constrained, with the exception of the iPad mini.

Order by December 21 (or December 19 if engraved):

iPad Pro

iPad Air

iPad 9th gen

iPad 10th gen

Order by November 30:

iPad mini

Here’s the breakdown of availability for the Mac:

Order by December 21:

MacBook Pro 16-inch

MacBook Pro 13-inch

MacBook Pro 14-inch

MacBook Air M2

MacBook Air M1

iMac 24-inch

Mac Studio

Mac mini

For AirPods:

Order by December 21:

AirPods Max

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case

AirPods 2

Order by November 30:

AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case

For HomePod mini and Apple TV:

Order by December 21:

HomePod mini

Apple TV 4K

And finally, AirTag:

Order by December 14 (or December 9 if engraved):

1 pack AirTag

4 pack AirTag

As always, Apple says that shipping and delivery timing may vary for products with certain feature combinations. You can see the exact dates at checkout.

