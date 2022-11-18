Ted Lasso third (and possibly final) season wraps filming

Principal photography filming has finally concluded on Ted Lasso season three. The highly-anticipated third season, which may also be its last, is expected to premiere in the spring, although an official release date has not yet been announced by Apple TV+.

The comedy remains Apple TV+’s biggest hit to date, popular with audiences and critics alike. You can watch the first two seasons here.

Ted Lasso has won the Emmy Award for Best Comedy series twice in a row, thanks to strong critical response to its debut and sophomore seasons. If Apple wants to continue the year-over-year streak, it will need to ensure that season three is released inside the Emmy’s 2023 eligibility window.

That means you can expect Ted Lasso season three to premiere before the Emmy’s cutoff date of May 31, 2023.

Season one and season two of the show both premiered in the late summer, around August. Presumably, Apple initially planned for season three to be released in the summer as well.

However, production has been held up for various reasons. Initially, location availability meant the show didn’t begin filming until months later than normal. Later, showrunner and star Jason Sudeikis reportedly requested numerous significant script rewrites and episode reshoots, which prolonged the filming period.

With filming finally wrapping up today, though, postproduction should be able to finish in order to hit the crucial Emmy deadline.

Stakes are high as Sudeikis has repeatedly said that the show was always planned as a three-season story arc, and — as of now — that means this season will be its last.

