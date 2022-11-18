Ted Lasso third (and possibly final) season wraps filming

Benjamin Mayo

- Nov. 18th 2022 11:00 am PT

Ted Lasso Season 3
3 Comments

Principal photography filming has finally concluded on Ted Lasso season three. The highly-anticipated third season, which may also be its last, is expected to premiere in the spring, although an official release date has not yet been announced by Apple TV+.

The comedy remains Apple TV+’s biggest hit to date, popular with audiences and critics alike. You can watch the first two seasons here.

Ted Lasso has won the Emmy Award for Best Comedy series twice in a row, thanks to strong critical response to its debut and sophomore seasons. If Apple wants to continue the year-over-year streak, it will need to ensure that season three is released inside the Emmy’s 2023 eligibility window.

That means you can expect Ted Lasso season three to premiere before the Emmy’s cutoff date of May 31, 2023.

Season one and season two of the show both premiered in the late summer, around August. Presumably, Apple initially planned for season three to be released in the summer as well.

However, production has been held up for various reasons. Initially, location availability meant the show didn’t begin filming until months later than normal. Later, showrunner and star Jason Sudeikis reportedly requested numerous significant script rewrites and episode reshoots, which prolonged the filming period.

With filming finally wrapping up today, though, postproduction should be able to finish in order to hit the crucial Emmy deadline.

Stakes are high as Sudeikis has repeatedly said that the show was always planned as a three-season story arc, and — as of now — that means this season will be its last.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.