Thanksgiving Day deals: Apple Magic Keyboards from $249, Apple Watch Series 8 $50 off, more

Happy Thanksgiving Day! All of today’s best discounts are now up for grabs and headlined by $50 discounts on Apple’s Magic Keyboards, delivering the first discounts in months from $249. Speaking of rare offers, the latest M1 Mac mini is now $149 off following months of selling at retail price. And then to close out the offers, Apple Watch Series 8 models returning to all-time lows starting at $349. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s Magic Keyboards now $50 off for Black Friday

Joining all of the iPad discounts themselves, Amazon today is rolling out the very first chances to save on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards since the new M2 devices dropped back in October as part of the best Thanksgiving Day deals. Starting with the 12.9-inch model, pricing drops down to $299 for both the white and black styles. You would more regularly pay $349, with today’s offer delivering a chance to save $50 for the first time since back at the beginning of September. This matches our previous mention and is one of the best prices ever. Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience in either black or white designs. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M2 or M1 iPad Pro, you can also take advantage of savings noted on the compatible Magic Keyboard. Right now, Amazon has the accessory marked down to $249 in both the black and white styles, which delivers the second-best discount to date at within $10 of the all-time low. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, as well as the new iPad Air 5, this one has all of the same features as the lead deal.

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

You can score a killer deal on a new robot vacuum as Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll through, with the Roborock S7 discounted heavily along with a dozen other models. Here’s the full breakdown.

Apple Watch Series 8 return to all-time lows in best Thanksgiving Day deals

As the Black Friday discounts begin rolling out, Amazon is now offering the best prices yet across Apple Watch Series 8 for Thanksgiving. Right now, the 45mm GPS style is marked down to $379 for only the second time, delivering $50 in savings and an all-time low from the usual $429 going rate. Those who want to make out for less can also save on the 41mm GPS style, which drops down to $349 from its usual $399 price tag.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an Always On display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring.

EcoFlow’s annual Black Friday Sale goes live!

EcoFlow’s Black Friday Sale is here, so it’s the perfect time to score a deal on an EcoFlow portable power and solar panel solution. Every order exceeding $5000 will come with a free DELTA mini (ordinarily retailing at $999), and every order over $3000 will receive a free RIVER mini (ordinarily retailing at $349). Get an extra 8% off with code EFBF8OFF.

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini 512GB goes on sale for first time in months

Amazon is now offering quite the rare chance to save on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini. The popular compact macOS machine has largely been missing in action as far as price cuts go all fall, but now for Black Friday is dropping in price for the first time in several months. Discounting the 512GB model down to $749.99 shipped, you’re looking at the second-best price to date from its usual $899 going rate. This $149 price cut is the first we’ve seen since August, and arrives as a notable workstation upgrade at within $1 of the all-time low.

Bringing Apple’s M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini is a great option for those who want a more affordable way to take macOS for a spin. Its compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk, but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 512GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. And with a new M2 model nowhere to be found in the current lineup, this is the best option out there with such a compact footprint. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Jordan’s favorite gaming peripherals of 2022: What to look for this holiday deal season [Video]

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: