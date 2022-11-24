GRID is offering special Black Friday discounts on framed Apple products

GRID Studios, the company that recycles old Apple products and turns them into art, has launched its Black Friday campaign with discounts on framed iPhones and iPads. Consumers can buy selected frames at up to 50% off, plus a discount coupon for all products in the store.

For those unfamiliar, GRID disassembles products such as the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and even MacBook to put all the pieces into a beautiful frame that serves as decoration for your home or office. And if you’ve been thinking about buying a GRID frame, now is your chance to do so at a discounted price during Black Friday.

As someone who really likes technology (and Apple, of course), I was looking for some related decorations for my home – and then I met GRID 4S, which is literally a piece with a disassembled iPhone 4s that you can put anywhere you want. GRID is a company that has been selling framed electronic products for some time, and they all seem pretty cool. For Apple fans, they have pieces with the iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4s, iPhone 5, and the second-generation iPod touch.

For example, GRID 4S – one of the most popular frames and also one of my favorites – is being sold at 40% off for $99 (down from $169) during Black Friday. Another popular frame is the GRID iPod Classic, which features the 4th generation iPod. Its regular price is $499, but you can get it for $399 ($100 off) during Black Friday.

Check out some other GRID Black Friday offers below:

GRID iPad mini: from $249 to $199

GRID MacBook Air: from $699 to $599

GRID 3G: from $199 to $179

GRID 5s: from $199 to $169

GRID 8: from $259 to $229

GRID Watch: $229 to $189

It’s worth noting that GRID also sells frames with other products such as the Nintendo Game Boy and Sony PSP. You can also use the coupon BF15 to get 15% off all GRID products during Black Friday. The offer is valid until November 28th. More details can be found on GRID’s online store.

