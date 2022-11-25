Friday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Air/Pro $150 off, M2 iPad Pro from $739, iPhone 13/mini, more

It’s officially Black Friday, and all of the best discounts are live. Heading into the holiday shopping weekend, you’ll be able to save on the latest from Apple, including its new M2 MacBook Air and Pro starting at $1,049 lows. Apple’s new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro also gets in on Black Friday savings at $100 off, which rounds out the lineup today alongside iPhone 13/mini all-time lows from $540. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M2 MacBook Air and Pro discounts arrive for Black Friday

The Mac discounts have slowly been rolling in this Black Friday, and now that the savings event is officially live, we’re seeing some price cuts land on the latest M2 portable machines from Apple. Courtesy of Amazon, the new 13-inch M2 MacBook Air 256GB is sitting at $1,049. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Marked down in all four styles for one of the very first times, this $150 discount arrives from the usual $1,199 going rate. It matches our previous mention, as well.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

If you’re looking for a more capable portable machine that ditches some of the flashier features found above, Amazon is also marking down Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro to $1,149. Normally you’d pay $1,299, with today’s offer arriving at the second-best price to date which is also matched courtesy of Best Buy. At $150 off, we’ve only seen it sell for less once before, and that was back in July. This MacBook Pro configuration steps up to a more powerful package thanks to the built-in active cooling, but ditches the more unique colorways and MagSafe charging found on the M2 Air.

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

You can score a killer deal on a new robot vacuum as Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll through with the Roborock S7 discounted heavily along with a dozen other models. Here’s the full breakdown.

Apple’s new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro gets in on Black Friday savings

Amazon is now offering the just-released Apple 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $739 shipped. Normally fetching $799, you’re looking at one of the very first price cuts to date at $60 off. This is the second-best price to date at within $10 of the all-time low. You can also save up to $100 on other models, including higher capacities and Wi-Fi + Cellular models at $100 off.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last month, and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

EcoFlow’s annual Black Friday Sale goes live!

EcoFlow’s Black Friday Sale is here, so it’s the perfect time to score a deal on an EcoFlow portable power and solar panel solution. Every order exceeding $5000 will come with a free DELTA mini (ordinarily retailing at $999), and every order over $3000 will receive a free RIVER mini (ordinarily retailing at $349). Get an extra 8% off with code EFBF8OFF.

iPhone 13/mini all-time lows land from $540

Woot is launching a new Black Friday iPhone sale today, discounting unlocked handsets in Grade A Refurbished condition in the process. Shipping is free as always for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Headlining the sale, the unlocked iPhone 13 128GB in one of four colors is now marked down to $590. You should more regularly pay $799, with today’s offer amounting to a new all-time low. This is only the second notable price cut and beats our previous mention by $90.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Jordan’s favorite gaming peripherals of 2022: What to look for this holiday deal season [Video]

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: