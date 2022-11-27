Best Cyber Monday 2022 iPad deals: M2 iPad Pro $100 off, Magic Keyboards $249, more

All of the Cyber Monday savings are beginning to go live, with a collection of the latest from Apple already up for grabs. While you’ll find discounts on AirPods, iPhone 14 accessories, and much more, we’re also seeing a number of Cyber Monday deals on iPads. Ranging from the new M2 devices to must-have accessories, you can head below for all of the best iPad Cyber Monday deals.

iPad deals abound for Cyber Monday 2022

Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are expected to set the pace on this year’s best iPad deals. Amazon will be aggressively price-matching nearly every offer throughout Thanksgiving week into the holiday shopping weekend something we’re already seeing as Cyber Monday gets started.

Throughout 2022 so far, we’ve seen quite a few refreshed iPad releases as well. The new flagship M2 iPad Pro models hit the scene in the fall as the year’s most notable refresh, which is joined by the new 10.9-inch offering, as well. Though there’s still the other latest models that aren’t quite as recent, like the iPad mini 6 and iPad Air 5, as well as the most affordable 10.2-inch model.

Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pro starts from $999

Amazon is now matching the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro discount at $1,099, down $100 from its usual $1,199 going rate you’d pay directly from Apple. This is not to be confused with the pricing of the M1 model, which had an MSRP that was $100 lower than the Apple’s new release. The 128GB model is now down to $999, also delivering $100 in savings.

Powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the flagship features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display arrives with ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about right here.

Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $549 off

After seeing its newer M2 counterpart go on sale, both Amazon and Best Buy are now tapping in to discount the now previous-generation 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Courtesy of both retailers, shipping is free across the board and you can score the best prices to date across the lineup. Leading the way is the Wi-Fi 1TB model, which now rests at a new all-time low of $1,249.99 after the price drops automatically at checkout. That’s down from the original $1,799 price tag, undercuts our previous mention and Best Buy’s sale price by another $150, and marks the lowest we’ve ever seen at $549 off.

Even now that the new 2022 model has arrived, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review

Entry-level savings make the latest 10.2-inch iPad a perfect gift

After detailing what we can expect from the Black Friday shopping season on the Apple front, we’re now seeing one of the expected discounts going live a bit early ahead of Thanksgiving Week with Amazon marking down the latest 10.2-inch iPad to one of the lowest prices yet. Starting at $269.99 shipped in two colors for the Wi-Fi 64GB model, today’s offer is down from $329 in either case and marking the second-best discount to date. This comes within just $1 of the all-time low and is a rare chance to save. Also at Best Buy for the same price.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage

Apple’s most compact iPad mini 6 on sale, too

Joining the ongoing price cut on the M2 iPad Pro, Amazon is marking down Apple’s most compact iPadOS machine. Discounting the latest iPad mini 6 down to $399.99 shipped for the Wi-Fi 64GB model, today’s offer is down from the usual $99 price tag in order to come within $1 of the all-time low.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up last fall, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well.

Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 drops to new $615 low

While we’re waiting for the full Black Friday pricing to go live across the whole lineup, today Amazon shoppers can get a headstart at scoring the holiday season’s best pricing on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5. Right now, the Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB model is sitting at its lowest price ever, dropping to $615. Normally fetching $749, this is well below previous $670 markdowns for the configuration and amounting to $134 in savings to hit the best price yet status. Not live just yet, but we are expecting to see the entry-level models sitting at $519 all-time lows, too. So stay tuned.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage.

Apple’s Magic Keyboards on sale from $249

Joining all of the iPad discounts themselves, Amazon today is rolling out the very first chances to save on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards since the new M2 devices dropped back in October. Starting with the 12.9-inch model, pricing drops down to $299 shipped for both the white and black styles. You would more regularly pay $349, with today’s offer delivering a chance to save $50 for the first time since back at the beginning of September. This matches our previous mention and is one of the best prices ever. Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience in either black or white designs. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple Pencil 2 complements those Cyber Monday iPad discounts

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple Pencil 2 for $89. Normally fetching $129, like you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer arrives at a new all-time low that’s $4 under our previous mention. This is only the second time it has dropped below $90, and delivers $44 in savings to pair with all of the other ongoing iPadOS offers this week. Compatible with everything from the just-released M2 Pro models to iPad Air 5 and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hover features that are rolling out to the new M2 models.

Apple’s most recent stylus may have been updated a few years back, but still provides the latest precision input experience. It is compatible with everything from existing iPadOS models to the just-announced M2 iPad Pros. Those who don’t need the latest can also save on the original Apple Pencil, which is sitting at one of the lowest prices of the year thanks to a $19 discount. Now down to $79.99 at Amazon, we have only see it sell for less on a handful of occasions. It delivers a similar experience, just for some of the more entry-level iPads in the lineup.

Apple’s official Smart Folio Covers on sale from $39

Amazon is now marking down several different Apple Smart Folio Covers for its latest iPads. Headlining is the Smart Cover for the latest 10.2-inch iPad at $39.59 shipped. Typically fetching $49, this is only the second discount to date across all three of the styles and delivering a new all-time low at nearly 20% off. Today’s offer also marks an all-around rare chance to save on an essential for Apple’s latest and most affordable iPadOS experience. Wrapping your 10.2-inch iPad in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package.

Alongside the entry-level 10.2-inch model above, Amazon is also offering discounts on two other form-factors of Apple’s Smart Covers. Delivering all of the same features as noted above for different iPads in Apple’s lineup, you’re also looking at much of the same all-time low status.

