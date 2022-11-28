PSA: Time for Mac users to do an emergency Chrome update (for the 8th time this year)

Google has issued an emergency Chrome update for Mac users, to fix what the company refers to as a “high-severity” security vulnerability …

The company says it is “aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2022-3075 exists in the wild.”

Google is not yet providing details of the vulnerability, as it first wants to allow time for users to update, but Macworld reports that it is a fix for a heap buffer overflow. This is a flaw that allows an attacker to write arbitrary data to memory locations that should be protected.

If you have automatic updates enabled, then Chrome will at some point update itself, but this can take days to weeks, as the company gradually rolls out updates to prevent server overloads. For this reason, we’d advise doing a manual update by going to Preferences > About Chrome > Check for updates. Version 107.0.5304.121 is the one you’re after.

Macworld notes that this is the eighth time Google has issued emergency patches to Chrome for Mac so far this year.

Photo: Wes Hicks/Unsplash

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: