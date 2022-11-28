PSA: Time for Mac users to do an emergency Chrome update (for the 8th time this year)

Ben Lovejoy

- Nov. 28th 2022 5:43 am PT

Emergency Chrome update for Mac
1 Comment

Google has issued an emergency Chrome update for Mac users, to fix what the company refers to as a “high-severity” security vulnerability …

The company says it is “aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2022-3075 exists in the wild.”

Google is not yet providing details of the vulnerability, as it first wants to allow time for users to update, but Macworld reports that it is a fix for a heap buffer overflow. This is a flaw that allows an attacker to write arbitrary data to memory locations that should be protected.

If you have automatic updates enabled, then Chrome will at some point update itself, but this can take days to weeks, as the company gradually rolls out updates to prevent server overloads. For this reason, we’d advise doing a manual update by going to Preferences > About Chrome > Check for updates. Version 107.0.5304.121 is the one you’re after.

Macworld notes that this is the eighth time Google has issued emergency patches to Chrome for Mac so far this year.

Photo: Wes Hicks/Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.
Google

Google
Chrome

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor