Audible on iOS gets hands-free listening and more thanks to Alexa voice commands

Michael Potuck

Nov. 29th 2022

Audible has updated its iOS app today with a nice addition – Alexa support. That means you can now use voice commands to start listening to a book, ask questions, or get help with anything else Alexa is capable of.

Audible shared the news in a blog post today:

“While listeners have long enjoyed Audible on Alexa-enabled devices, this development will allow voice control right in our app, enabling a much more hands-free experience. Runners absorbed in a book can repeat a section without breaking stride, cooks can leave their hands messy while pausing their listen to ask Alexa about their next ingredient, and commuters can have Alexa find them something entertaining while on the go.”

The feature works when the Audible app is open. iOS users can also pause listening to their book to ask questions, set timers, or even get directions with Alexa without having to touch their iPhone or iPad.

The feature is first available for iOS app users in the US with expansion in the cards for the future.

Audible is a free download through the App Store. And there’s currently a 60% off promo that brings the cost down to $5.95/month for the first 4 months. Or you can opt for a free 30-day trial.

Earlier this month, Audible also brought streaming and one-tap downloads to Apple Watch.

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs on iPhone and iPod touch. Historically, Apple releases a new iOS version once a year, the current version is iOS 13.
Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

