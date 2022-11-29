Apple announces free Today at Apple coding course: Coding Lab for Kids

Back in 2019, Apple announced a collection of free Today at Apple sessions focused on coding and app development. Now, in celebration of Computer Science Education Week, the company is expanding its initiative with a new session, Coding Lab for Kids: Code Your First App, that will soon be available in Apple Retail Stores around the world.

New Today at Apple session will teach kids how to code

According to the company, the new session is designed to inspire participants ages 10 and older to “explore app development in a fun, welcoming environment.” Apple says that the new Coding Lab for Kids session is part of the company’s library of resources to help students, families, and educators enter the world of computer science.

During the lab, participants will use the iPad and Apple’s Swift Playgrounds to learn more about SwiftUI by creating a new, real-time app preview. Students will also be able to “bring their app to life with fun fonts, background colors, Memoji, and more.” The new lab will become part of Apple’s rotating Today at Apple programming, with sessions scheduled at convenient times for kids and families.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People, once again praised the Today at Apple program for offering “something for everyone” at Apple Stores around the world. For those unfamiliar, Today at Apple sessions are offered for free and use Apple-provided devices for all activities.

“Around the world, our stores are centers for community, where people of all ages are invited to discover the most innovative products, learn new skills, and explore their creative passions,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “Whether you’re trying something new like coding, or looking for tips for getting started with a device, our free Today at Apple sessions offer something for everyone — and our talented team members are always here to support you.”

The new “Coding Lab for Kids: Code Your First App” sessions will be available starting December 5. Those interested in joining the sessions can check out the schedule and sign up through Apple’s website.

For those who are unable to join the Today at Apple sessions, the company also highlights lists of apps that help users learn how to program. This includes “Everyone Can Code,” “Learn to Code at Any Age,” and “It’s Fun to Code!.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: