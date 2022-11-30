Here’s how to check your saved Wi-Fi passwords in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

Both iOS and iPadOS let users easily share Wi-Fi passwords between Apple devices. Still, sometimes people need to see the password of a known Wi-Fi network to share it with non-Apple devices. Now with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple has finally added an option to let users quickly view saved Wi-Fi network passwords on the iPhone and iPad. Read on as we detail how to do this on your device.

How to find saved Wi-Fi passwords in your iPhone and iPad

While Mac users have always been able to easily view saved Wi-Fi passwords, iPhone and iPad users have never had such an option until now. Luckily, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 let users check the password of a known Wi-Fi network with just a few quick steps.

Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Open the Settings app on your device.

on your device. Choose the Wi-Fi menu .

. Tap the More Info button next to the Wi-Fi network in the list.

next to the Wi-Fi network in the list. Tap the Password field and authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID.

After following these steps, you’ll be able to see the password for that Wi-Fi network. You can then simply enter it on another device, or even copy it to the clipboard right from there. But what if you want to check the password of a Wi-Fi network that you know but are out of range?

Luckily, there’s also a way to do just that with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. After entering the Wi-Fi menu in the Settings app, tap the Edit button. Then, after authenticating with Face ID or Touch ID, you’ll find a list with all your known Wi-Fi networks. Tap the More Info button and then tap the Passwords field, just like you did before.

From there you can also delete any known Wi-Fi network from the list of known networks. This, of course, will make the device forget your password, so you will have to re-enter it if you want to reconnect to that Wi-Fi network.

More about iPadOS 16

iPadOS 16 comes with a bunch of new features, such as Stage Manager, iCloud Shared Photo Library, Focus Filters, a new Weather app, translations with the camera, and improvements to the Files app.

