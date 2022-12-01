12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard now $99 off in Thursday’s best deals, 10.9-inch iPad $419, more

A new month has arrived, and as you’ve likely guessed, that also means a fresh batch of discounts. Going live for December, all of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at $99 off. The latest from the iPadOS stable is also on sale, with Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad undercutting Black Friday pricing at $419. Then go secure one of ecobee’s latest HomeKit thermostats from $159 ahead of winter weather rolling in. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $99 on Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

Amazon is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $250 in the more recent white style. While you’d more regularly pay $349, today’s offer is now delivering the deepest discount yet at $99 off. This is well below our previous $299 Black Friday mention and undercutting the previous all-time low by an extra $43.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience in either black or white designs. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad undercuts Black Friday pricing

Amazon is now offering Apple’s new 2022 10.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB for $419. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $30 off. Today’s offer beats out the Black Friday offer by $7, as well. The elevated 256GB model is also on sale at $559, down from $599 and marking a new low. You’re also still looking at one of the very first price cuts to date, too.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed last mont with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Even though this is one of the more entry-level experiences in the iPadOS lineup, there are plenty of more pro-leaning accessories that help you make the most of your tablet. The Magic Keyboard Folio is certainly a great place to start for improving the typing experience, though Apple’s standard Smart Folio cover is a great alternative that comes in one of four vibrant colors and sells for a much more affordable price. In either case, the Apple Pencil is a must-have if you’re looking to take notes, draw, or really even just unlock some of the perks of precision input.

ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats on sale from $159

Amazon is now offering the latest flagship ecobee Smart Thermostat for $219. Normally fetching $250, you’re not only looking at a rare chance to save in the first place, but also a $31 discount that is the lowest in months. This is one of the best discounts so far and comes within $5 of the all-time low. All packed into a refreshed design that comes centered around a 4-inch display with a Zinc build that steps up from the plastic casings used in the pasta – features are also seeing some improvements with much of the same Siri and Alexa integration as before, though the biggest adjustment is that there’s now a built-in air quality monitor which pairs with the external temperature sensor to help provide local readings of temperature, humidity, and even stats like VOCs and carbon dioxide levels. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage.

Alongside the flagship smart climate controller, Amazon is also discounting another one of the new ecobee Smart Thermostat models. This version with integrated Alexa is now sitting at $159 via Amazon from its usual $190 price tag in order to match the all-time low last set over a month ago. This model packs much of the same redesigned housing as the lead deal, just with a toned down feature set. It still has onboard Alexa, but from there ditches the integrated Siri access as well as the temperature sensor found above. There’s still HomeKit support though! As well as all of the other automation tech to make sure you stay comfortable this fall and into winter.

