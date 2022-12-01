App Store will once again accept app submissions through the holiday season

Apple this week announced that it will continue to accept app submissions to the App Store through the holiday season. While in the past the company used to suspend app submissions for a short period of time in December, this will no longer happen – at least not this year.

App Store Connect running on a regular schedule during the holidays

As detailed by the company on the Apple Developer website, app developers will be able to submit new apps and updates to the App Store during the holidays. However, the company warns that the review process may take longer than usual between December 23 and December 27. Other than that, Apple points out that 90% of submissions are now reviewed in less than 24 hours.

The busiest season on the App Store is almost here! Make sure your apps and product pages are up to date and ready in advance of the upcoming holidays. We’re pleased to remain open throughout the season again this year and look forward to accepting your submissions. On average, 90% of submissions are reviewed in less than 24 hours. However, reviews may take a bit longer to complete from December 23 to 27.

This is the second time in a row that Apple has skipped its traditional shutdown to keep the app review process open during the holiday season. In 2020, for example, App Store Connect was shut down during Christmas week. As a result, developers were unable to submit new apps or updates to the App Store during this period.

Since the App Store and services category accounts for a good portion of Apple’s revenue, it’s no surprise that the company wants to keep the business running even during the holiday season. At the same time, this also benefits users who previously had to wait longer to receive important app updates.

More details about the App Store review process can be found on the Apple Developer website.

