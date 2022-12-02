HomeKit Weekly: YEELIGHT lamp with wireless charger is the perfect option for a kid’s bedroom

YEELIGHT’s lamp with wireless charging is the perfect option for a kid’s bedroom. In a simple design that includes a touch sensor and HomeKit support, it strikes the perfect balance between form and function; it won’t break the bank, either! If you stop reading here, you need to know two things about it:

It supports HomeKit It includes a built-in wireless charger It’s right around $50 depending on if its on sale or not

If that looks like something you want, you’ll love this lamp.

YEELIGHT lamp price

The YEELIGHT lamp with wireless charger is a great HomeKit smart lamp that’s competitively priced with other options in the market. It sells for $50 (if it’s not on sale) and can be purchased from Amazon or directly from YEELIGHT’s website. If you want a lamp, but also want an iPhone charger, this is a great option because it fits into their bedside table perfectly and doesn’t take up too much space. The lamp’s design is simple and modern, making it an attractive addition to any bedroom, playroom, or dorm.

The wireless charging pad is built into the base of the lamp, so you don’t need to buy one separately like some other products on the market today do which makes this whole package an even better value for money than before. It takes up less space when you consider it’s two products in one.

Build quality and design

The YEELIGHT lamp is a sleek, modern design. It features a warm white light that’s perfect for reading or doing homework at night. The wireless charger is built-in and can charge both iPhone and Android devices via wireless charging, and the design was well thought out. As I said, it’s modern so depending on the style of your room, it might fit or it might not. I also appreciate how it included a one-touch option to turn it on from the actual device. As much as I love smart home access, I also want the option to turn it on in the middle of the night with a button.

HomeKit

It wouldn’t be HomeKit Weekly if we didn’t talk about HomeKit, which is exactly what you’d expect here. There’s a HomeKit code on the bottom – scan it, and it’ll onboard into your environment. It’s not multi-colored but has various ranges of color temperature as well as full brightness control.

If you’re really into HomeKit for your office, this lamp would be a nice option. It could be configured through a HomeKit automation with a motion sensor to turn on when it detects motion while turning off when it stops detecting motion. You could also easily just set it to turn on when you’re planning to be at your desk each morning. The Home app has full control over the brightness as well as a HomePod Mini using Siri.

Wrap up on YEELIGHT lamp

With its HomeKit integration, YEELIGHT is perfect for a kid’s bedroom or playroom. The lamp can be set to turn on and off automatically based on the time of day, and it has an automatic dimming feature that kicks in when the room gets dark.

The YEELIGHT lamp is great because it hits the perfect sweet spot of features and price. It’s got a built-in wireless charger that can charge your phone while you’re working. If you’re using it in a kid’s room, they don’t have to worry about forgetting their chargers; they just set their phones down on top of lamp, and it’ll charge overnight.

I’ve been using the lamp with wireless charging for a few weeks now, and it’s a great addition to my office. It’s solid and sturdy, but not heavy. Its plastic shell feels smooth to the touch and doesn’t leave fingerprints behind when touched. I love the HomeKit integration. It can be purchased from Amazon or the YEELIGHT store.

