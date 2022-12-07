Apple’s mixed reality ambitions may include both xrOS and realityOS for future products

Apple is expected to introduce its mixed reality headset in 2023, and we’ve heard plenty of rumors about it. That includes the name of the platform that powers the device being named “realityOS.” However, recent reports have suggested that the platform may actually be called “xrOS” instead. It turns out, both names co-exist internally.

The name “realityOS” at this point seems the most obvious choice after Apple registered it under a shell company. The company has also registered trademarks such as “Reality One,” “Reality Pro,” and “Reality Processor,” which makes the name “realityOS” sound like a great fit for these products.

But of course, we’re talking about marketing terms, and these can easily be changed at any time before the product launch. Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple has settled “xrOS” as the platform name for its new headset. The name would be a reference to “extended reality,” which also makes sense considering the whole idea of integration between AR and VR.

realityOS or xrOS? Apple could be working on both

But what name will Apple choose? Are xrOS and realityOS the same thing? According to 9to5Mac sources, Apple has indeed been using the name “xrOS” internally for something related to its new mixed reality products.

However, it seems that the company has two different AR/VR platforms, one based on iOS, and the other based on macOS. It’s unclear at this point whether the platforms have different purposes, or whether Apple has been experimenting with both. But what we’ve heard is that “realityOS” is what the company’s engineers have been calling the iOS-based platform, and “xrOS” would be the macOS-based platform.

The Information reported in 2021 that the first version of the headset would probably work similarly to the first version of the Apple Watch, which required having the iPhone nearby all the time since most of the processing was done on the phone and not on the watch. With this in mind, one of these platforms could easily be the one that requires another Apple device to work, while the other works independently.

xrOS could even potentially run on a new companion device made exclusively to drive Apple’s headset.

More on Apple’s mixed reality headset

Based on some leaked mockups, the design of Apple’s mixed reality headset will be heavily inspired by the AirPods Max and Apple Watch. Since this is a device meant to be immersive, it is expected to feature two 8K OLED displays, as well as advanced sensors for environment and gesture detection.

Due to its complexity and high-end technologies, the product is expected to cost between $1,000 and $3,000. It remains unclear, however, when exactly Apple will unveil its new headset.

