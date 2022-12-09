Sofa for iOS adds shared lists, Lock Screen widgets, and more to media organizer app

Sofa for iPhone and iPad is a beautiful app that offers a single place to organize all the movies, TV, music, books, podcasts, apps, and games you’d like to check out. With a major update, Sofa now has shared lists (in beta), Lock Screen widgets, Shortcuts support, and more.

Sofa 3.4 is now available and comes with a number of top-requested features from users. That includes sharing lists with others, creating handy Shortcuts, viewing Sofa on your Lock Screen, seeing providers for movies and TV shows, and more.

Sofa 3.4 new features

Shared lists (in beta, available for all)

Shortcuts support (requires iOS 16)

Lock Screen Widgets (requires iOS 16)

Movie and TV show watch providers

Improved flow for creating lists and groups

As I wrote when reviewing Sofa last year, I highly recommend checking out the app. It’s a free download with great features, a beautiful UI, and no ads.

If you enjoy it, you can support the developer with Super Sofa which unlocks all the advanced features. That runs $3.99/month, $35.99/year, or comes with a family subscription option at $5.99/month.

Full release notes

Hey gang, I’ve got a BIG update for you today! I’ve been wanting to add some of these features to Sofa for a LONG time and I’m so excited to finally bring them to you.

**WHAT’S NEW**

SHARED LISTS (BETA)

Share and collaborate on lists with friends and family! Tap the share icon in the top right of a list. This will allow you to share the list with friends and family who have Apple devices and iCloud accounts. This feature is currently in beta and should be used with caution. You may experience delays, hiccups, and other strange issues.



During the beta period, I would greatly appreciate any feedback when you run into problems.

SHORTCUTS SUPPORT FOR iOS 16

Use Shortcuts to access your Sofa data to power some nerdy and fun workflows.

LOCK SCREEN WIDGETS FOR iOS 16

Add lock screen widgets for your favorites lists and The Shelf.

WATCH PROVIDERS FOR MOVIES & TV SHOWS

When viewing the details of a movie or tv show, Sofa will now display which providers the movie or show can be watched on.

******

**IMPROVEMENTS**

• Better workflow for creating lists and groups

******

**BUG FIXES**

• FIXED: Crash when opening a music album detail page

• FIXED: Crash when updating the title for a list

• FIXED: Issue when displaying the correct price for Lifetime price for Super Sofa

******

As always, don’t hesitate to reach out with feedback, issues, and suggestions. I’m always happy to hear from you: feedback@sofahq.com

– Shawn

