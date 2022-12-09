Sofa for iOS adds shared lists, Lock Screen widgets, and more to media organizer app

Michael Potuck

- Dec. 9th 2022 7:40 am PT

Apps & Updates
Sofa iOS app media organizer
0 Comments

Sofa for iPhone and iPad is a beautiful app that offers a single place to organize all the movies, TV, music, books, podcasts, apps, and games you’d like to check out. With a major update, Sofa now has shared lists (in beta), Lock Screen widgets, Shortcuts support, and more.

Sofa 3.4 is now available and comes with a number of top-requested features from users. That includes sharing lists with others, creating handy Shortcuts, viewing Sofa on your Lock Screen, seeing providers for movies and TV shows, and more.

Sofa 3.4 new features

  • Shared lists (in beta, available for all)
  • Shortcuts support (requires iOS 16)
  • Lock Screen Widgets (requires iOS 16)
  • Movie and TV show watch providers
  • Improved flow for creating lists and groups

As I wrote when reviewing Sofa last year, I highly recommend checking out the app. It’s a free download with great features, a beautiful UI, and no ads.

If you enjoy it, you can support the developer with Super Sofa which unlocks all the advanced features. That runs $3.99/month, $35.99/year, or comes with a family subscription option at $5.99/month.

Full release notes

Hey gang, I’ve got a BIG update for you today! I’ve been wanting to add some of these features to Sofa for a LONG time and I’m so excited to finally bring them to you.

**WHAT’S NEW**

SHARED LISTS (BETA)

Share and collaborate on lists with friends and family! Tap the share icon in the top right of a list. This will allow you to share the list with friends and family who have Apple devices and iCloud accounts. This feature is currently in beta and should be used with caution. You may experience delays, hiccups, and other strange issues. \n\nDuring the beta period, I would greatly appreciate any feedback when you run into problems.

SHORTCUTS SUPPORT FOR iOS 16

Use Shortcuts to access your Sofa data to power some nerdy and fun workflows.

LOCK SCREEN WIDGETS FOR iOS 16

Add lock screen widgets for your favorites lists and The Shelf.

WATCH PROVIDERS FOR MOVIES & TV SHOWS

When viewing the details of a movie or tv show, Sofa will now display which providers the movie or show can be watched on.

******

**IMPROVEMENTS**

• Better workflow for creating lists and groups

******

**BUG FIXES**

• FIXED: Crash when opening a music album detail page

• FIXED: Crash when updating the title for a list

• FIXED: Issue when displaying the correct price for Lifetime price for Super Sofa

******

As always, don’t hesitate to reach out with feedback, issues, and suggestions. I’m always happy to hear from you: feedback@sofahq.com

– Shawn

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs on iPhone and iPod touch. Historically, Apple releases a new iOS version once a year, the current version is iOS 13.

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12