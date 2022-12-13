Gentler Streak updated with Activity Recap and Apple Watch Ultra Action Button support

The popular Apple Watch app Gentler Streak, which was created to help users with their fitness goals, was recently updated with some new features. The latest version of the app comes with a 2022 Activity Recap that is available to all users, and it also adds support for the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra.

The 2022 Activity Recap, as the name suggests, shows a summary of the user’s activities that were recorded in the Gentler Streak app during the year. Users can see data, such as the total distance they’ve covered in 2022, in just one place. Here’s how the developers describe the feature:

See everything you’ve done in 2022 with this activity recap. See the Yorharts you’ve collected, the distance you’ve covered, total hours actively spent off the couch… to help spread the word, and motivate your friends, we’ve created a neat SHARE option! Check it out.

Version 2.7.5 of the app also adds support for the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra. For those unfamiliar, the Apple Watch Ultra has a new button on its side that can be customized with different commands, so users can easily start specific workouts without having to interact with the screen.

In this case, the Gentler Streak update lets users set the Action Button to start a workout or to pause and resume it.

More about Gentler Streak

Gentler Streak was recently awarded the App of the Year for Apple Watch by Apple. The app has been available for iPhone since 2021 and was released for Apple Watch in February of this year. The company co-founder and CEO Katarina Lotrič says she’s proud that Apple has recognized the work of a “small independent team.”

We see it as an extraordinary confirmation of our work, our vision, our relevance in time and place, and are super happy our message and philosophy is now being spread across the globe. There’s still so much we want to and will bring to life, and we are looking forward to every minute of it. I think it’s safe to say we are just getting started.

Gentler Streak is available for free on the App Store. However, some of the features require a lifetime subscription or license that can be purchased via in-app purchases. And if you want to learn more about the app, be sure to read 9to5Mac’s interview with Gentler Streak founder Katarina Lotrič.

