Gentler Streak for Apple Watch gets option to manually add workouts, Spanish support, more

Gentler Streak, the popular Apple Watch app designed to help users with their fitness goals, was updated this week with some important new features. The app now has an option to manually add non-tracked workouts, plus support for the Spanish language and more.

What’s new in Gentler Streak 2.7

Version 2.7 of Gentler Streak has a new “Add Workout Manually” feature that, as the name suggests, allows users to record a workout they’ve done without wearing their Apple Watch. You can manually add data such as workout type, duration, intensity, and distance. Manually added data is shown on the user’s Activity Path along with tracked workouts.

“Contact sports, dead battery, watch left at home, … no longer pose a problem for Activity Path’s accuracy, since you can add the missed workout by hand,” says the app description.

Another new feature coming to Gentler Streak with the 2.7 update is “Estimate Workouts’ Intensity.” As detailed by the developers, this feature is based on the RPE (Rating of Perceived Exertion) Scale, which measures the intensity of your body’s efforts during a workout.

Let your efforts reflect in the Activity Path with the help of the RPE (Rated Perceived Exertion). RPE is a scale from 0 (No Effort) to 10 (Maximum Effort), where you mark how easy/difficult the workout felt for you. To provide context for your self-assessment, the RPE scale shows your usual exertion range for all workout types you have previously logged.

And, to make the app accessible to even more people, Gentler Streak now has full support for the Spanish language – in addition to English. Other features added to the update include new widgets for the iPhone lock and home screen, plus new Apple Watch complications.

More about the app

Gentler Streak is available for free on the App Store. However, some of the features require a lifetime subscription or license that can be purchased via in-app purchases. And, if you want to know more about the app, be sure to read 9to5Mac’s interview with Gentler Streak founder Katarina Lotrič.

