9to5Mac Gift Guide: The best monitors for Mac from affordable to pro

Thinking about gifting someone – or yourself – a monitor for their Mac? Whether you’re looking for a modern display at an affordable price or something in the prosumer realm, here are the top Mac monitor gifts with 4K resolutions, USB-C/Thunderbolt, and more.

While you can find cheaper monitors, all of the options below feature USB-C or Thunderbolt, 4K resolutions, and passthrough charging which makes them a good fit for Apple’s MacBooks and should also offer longevity.

We’ll kick things off with the affordable side of things and move toward the prosumer monitors. You can also find our full roundup of the best monitors for Mac for even more options:

Best Mac monitor gifts

Great value – Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor M8

Samsung’s Smart Monitor M8 offers a compelling choice for those that want a 4K resolution, USB-C, and a large screen at an affordable price. It even features a very iMac-like design in four color choices.

USB-C with up to 65W charging

4K 3840 x 2160 resolution

32-inch panel

16:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

HDR10 support

Included magnetic SlimFit webcam with face tracking

400 nits brightness

99% sRGB

4ms response time

Built-in 2.2 channel speakers

Available in white, blue, green, and pink

Slim bezels and overall slim design

Doubles as a smart TV, with Apple TV+ built-in and AirPlay 2

Price: MSRP $699-$729, currently on sale for $449

The Smart Monitor M8 is available direct from Samsung and Amazon with a great holiday sale price of $449.

A similar option is the LG 32-inch Smart Monitor at $499 which includes features like AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, USB-C, 4K resolution, and more.

Thunderbolt monitor under $700 – LG 24″ UltraFine

If you want the speed and flexibility of a Thunderbolt monitor (not just USB-C), the 24″ LG UltraFine is a solid choice with a $699 price point.

It’s a bit smaller screen compared to other modern options, but you get higher-end features like 98% DCI-P3, Thunderbolt connectivity that supports daisy chaining, native control with Mac for brightness, and a simple, clean design.

23.7-inch panel with nano IPS

4K – 3840 x 2160 resolution

16:9 aspect ratio

Brightness: 540 nits maximum

60Hz refresh rate

98% DCI-P3

85W power delivery via Thunderbolt

2x Thunderbolt (1 upstream, 1 downstream up to 40 Gbps)

3x USB-C 3.1 gen 1 up to 5 Gbps

MSRP $699 – currently selling for less

The 24″ LG UltraFine display is available from Amazon, Apple, BH Photo, and more.

Affordable pro display – BenQ PD3220U

The 32-inch BenQ PD3220U features Thunderbolt, 4K resolution, 95% DCI-P3 color, 85W power delivery for MacBooks, a variety of professional modes, hotkey puck, solid metal stand, lots of I/O, and portrait orientation support.

It’s a strong contender to Apple’s Studio Display but with a larger panel and several hundred dollars cheaper.

31.5-inch IPS panel

4K – 3840 x 2160 resolution

16:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

Brightness: 250 typical, 300 nits HDR peak

95% DCI-P3

100% sRGB

HDR10

Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports – 85W and 15W power delivery Daisy chain with Thunderbolt

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

3 x USB 3.1

1 x USB C

1 x USB B

Headphone jack

Slim bezels

Landscape and portrait orientation support

MSRP: $1,199 – available for less on Amazon

You can find the BenQ PD3220U at Amazon and BH Photo.

Starting at $1,599, the Studio Display is aimed at creative pros who value Apple’s refined (and metal) build.

While it has a range of benefits, the Studio Display doesn’t offer downstream Thunderbolt ports but has three USB 3.1 Gen 1 (10 Gbps) ports.

27-inch panel

5K 5120 x 2880 resolution

16:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

600 nits brightness

P3 wide color support

True Tone support

1x Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W power delivery

3x USB-C ports (3.1 gen 2 up to 10 Gbps)

Built-in 12 MP ultra wide camera with Center Stage support Software update promised to fix camera quality

6-speaker system with Spatial Audio support

Studio-quality 3-mic array

Aluminum build

Supports most reference modes as Pro Display XDR except HDR

Price: $1,599-$2,299 (depending on stand and screen finish), sometimes available for less

Studio Display is available from Apple, Amazon, BH Photo, Best Buy, and more.

Bonus idea – iPad or iPad Air + Sidecar

Another generous gift idea that can check the Mac monitor box and much more is an iPad or iPad Air.

With the free Sidecar capability, you can use the 10.9″ display as a secondary Mac monitor and of course, you get a lot more functionality since you’re getting Apple’s tablet too.

