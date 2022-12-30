Apple updates its Brazilian homepage with a tribute to soccer player Pelé

Apple on Friday quietly updated the homepage of its official website in Brazil with a tribute to Pelé, the popular Brazilian soccer player known as “the king of soccer” who passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

A tribute to Brazilian soccer player Pelé

Pelé, whose real name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died in São Paulo, Brazil, at the age of 82. According to the hospital where he had been admitted since November 29, Pelé suffered from multiple organ failures as a result of colon cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and had been undergoing treatments since then.

Even though Pelé is considered to be a global star, his personality was extremely important for Brazilians. He won three World Cups with Brazil, not to mention many other titles. But more than that, Pelé was known for being an ambassador against racism and for supporting organizations to fight poverty.

With Brazilians and people around the world mourning, Apple’s website in Brazil now no longer shows iPhones, iPads, or Macs. Instead, it shows an emoji of a soccer ball with a crown on it as a tribute to Pelé. The white background of the site has been replaced by a completely dark one.

Back in September, Apple also updated its website with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away. In the past, Apple has used its website to pay tribute to other personalities, such as congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis, Nelson Mandela, and even Steve Jobs – Apple’s cofounder and former CEO.

Rest in peace, Pelé!

H/T: Lucas Frazão.

