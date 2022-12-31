iPhone RAM list: Here’s how much memory each iPhone model has

Curious how much RAM Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or how much memory your current iPhone has? While the company doesn’t publicly share the information, memory details surface in teardowns and from other sources like Apple’s supply chain. Read along for a look at the complete iPhone RAM list for how much memory comes with every iPhone model.
Apple doesn’t publish or put any focus on iPhone RAM for a number of reasons. One of the biggest is that iPhone performance outpaces the competition like Android phones with less RAM. Apple is able to do that as it makes both the hardware and software and precisely fine-tunes its devices to perform as efficiently and powerfully as possible.
So in the big picture, Apple focuses on what its iPhones can do rather than the specs powering them.
One example was in 2019 when the iPhone 11 Pro Max with 4GB RAM beat out the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ which has 12GB RAM in a speed test. The tight integration between iPhone hardware and iOS made up more than an 8 GB memory difference. The same is usually true for iPad and Mac vs Android tablets and PCs too.
Before you look, can you guess how much RAM the original iPhone had? 😁
Ok, let’s dig into the full iPhone RAM list…
iPhone RAM list: Memory specs for every iPhone
Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.
6GB (LPDDR5)
6GB (LPDDR4X
6 GB (LPDDR4X)
4 GB (LPDDR4X)
4 GB (LPDDR4X)
6 GB (LPDDR4X)
4 GB (LPDDR4X)
3 GB (LPDDR4X)
4 GB (LPDDR4X)
4 GB (LPDDR4X)
3 GB (LPDDR4X)
4 GB (LPDDR4X)
3 GB (LPDDR4X)
3 GB (LPDDR4X)
2 GB (LPDDR4X)
3 GB (LPDDR4)
2 GB (LPDDR4)
2 GB (LPDDR4)
2 GB (LPDDR4)
1 GB (LPDDR3)
1 GB (LPDDR3)
1 GB (LPDDR2)
1 GB (LPDDR2)
512 MB (LPDDR2)
512 MB (LPDDR)
256 MB (LPDDR)
128 MB (LPDDR)
128 MB (LPDDR)
What iPhone RAM most surprised you? Or what did you find most interesting about how Apple has used RAM in iPhone over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Thanks for reading our iPhone RAM list!
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
- Best USB-C and Thunderbolt displays for Mac
- Best phone carriers: Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T and more affordable iPhone plan alternatives
- iPhone haptic keyboard: How to tap into it in iOS 16
Data sourced from The iPhone Wiki and Mactracker
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.