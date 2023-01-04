Philips brings Hue Sync to Samsung TVs for the first time and announces new floodlight bulbs.

Philips Hue smart lamps are quite popular, as they’re available in a variety of models and offer great customization options. Now Philips announced at CES 2023 some big updates coming to its Hue products, which includes Hue Sync coming to Samsung TVs for the first time and new floodlight bulbs.

Built-in Philips Hue Sync experience coming to Samsung TVs

For those unfamiliar, Philips Hue Sync is an app that lets users synchronize the colors and effects of what’s on screen with Hue bulbs. Currently, the Philips Hue Sync app is available as a built-in feature on Philips TVs, but consumers can purchase the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box to synchronize images from pretty much any HDMI device with their smart bulbs.

Now, thanks to a partnership between Philips and Samsung, the built-in Philips Hue Sync experience will be available for the first time on a third-party TV. This will allow owners of Samsung TVs to enjoy a “seamless and immersive light syncing experience” when watching movies, shows, or even playing games.

“This is an incredible milestone in Philips Hue’s home entertainment journey and our ever-evolving partnership with Samsung. We are proud to offer more immersive and personalized experiences with our new Philips Hue Sync TV app and look forward to bringing this new way to enable surround lighting to living rooms across the world,” says Jasper Vervoort, Business Leader Philips Hue at Signify.

According to Philips, Hue Sync on Samsung TVs will even work with native TV apps like Netflix and Disney+, and it also supports HDR10+ content no matter the resolution. With the Hue Sync app, users can set the intensity of the syncing experience, adjust the brightness of the lights, select video or game mode, enable auto-start, and more.

In addition to Hue Sync for Samsung TVs, Philips has also announced new Philips Hue PAR38 floodlight bulbs in white and ambient color. The product comes as an addition to the existing PAR38 that only offers the white color.

Moreover, the Philips Hue Tap dial switch with mini mount is now available as an alternative to the rectangular wall mount. “Smaller than the standard mount, the mini mount also gives you the flexibility to mount the wireless remote control anywhere you like,” says the company.

The Philips Hue Sync app for Samsung TVs will be available starting January 5 for $129.99. As for the new Philips Hue PAR38, it will hit stores on March 14 for $79.99 in a single pack and $149.99 in a 2-pack. As for the new Philips Hue PAR38, it will hit stores on March 14 for $79.99 in a single pack and $149.99 in a pack of 2. The Philips Hue Tap dial switch with mini mount will also be available in March for $49.99.

More details can be found on the Philips website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: