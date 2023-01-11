First Apple Silicon Mac Pro could come by spring as test machines run macOS 13.3

Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple has canceled its plans to release a high-end variant of the Apple Silicon Mac Pro with the M2 Extreme chip. Now Gurman has reported that the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro is on track to be released this spring, as the company has already been testing it with an internal version of macOS Ventura 13.3.

Apple Silicon Mac Pro coming this spring

The journalist said on Wednesday the Apple Silicon Mac Pro is currently being developed to run macOS Ventura 13.3. Apple is currently testing macOS 13.2 beta with developers and public beta users, while the latest public version available to all users is macOS 13.1. This means that macOS 13.3 is still an internal version yet to be announced.

Both the new Apple Silicon Mac Pro and macOS Ventura 13.3 are expected to be officially released in the spring. Previously, Gurman said that both macOS 13.2 and iOS 16.3 (also currently available to developers) will be released to the public sometime between February and March. This suggests that the first macOS 13.3 beta should be released to developers soon after the official release of macOS 13.2.

Typically, version number 3 versions of macOS updates are released in the spring, which corroborates that the new Mac Pro will also hit the stores around the same time.

According to Bloomberg, the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro will be equipped with the M2 Ultra chip, the same one that will equip a new version of Mac Studio. However, the new Mac Pro will retain the same design as the current generation introduced in 2019, which is still powered by an Intel processor. The main difference between the new Mac Pro and Mac Studio is that the Pro machine will let users upgrade SSD and GPU.

More specifically, the Apple Silicon Mac Pro will have two slots for SSD storage expansion, plus slots for graphics cards, media, and networking. It’s unclear how exactly Apple will let users upgrade their GPU on the new machines since the current ones support GPUs from AMD. Unfortunately, RAM won’t be upgradeable on the new Mac Pro.

More new Macs coming this year

In addition to the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro, Apple is also expected to announce other new Macs this year. This includes updated versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and a new 15-inch MacBook Air.

Last year, 9to5Mac exclusively reported details about a new Mac mini. According to our sources, Apple has been working on at least two new versions of the computer. One of them, code-named J473, will be powered by the M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, just like the chip inside the 2022 MacBook Air.

As we already know, the performance gains of the M2 chip compared to the M1 aren’t exactly impressive. Of course, the differences will be more noticeable for those coming from older Macs or PCs with Intel processors.

But 9to5Mac has also heard from sources that Apple plans to introduce a more powerful version of the Mac mini. Code-named J474, this Mac mini will be equipped with a faster M2 Pro chip – a variant of the M2 yet to be announced with a 12-core CPU. This should be the same chip to power the rumored new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Considering today’s report from Gurman, it seems likely that Apple will hold a special event to announce the new Macs sometime between March and May, ahead of WWDC 2023 in June.

