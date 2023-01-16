Apple Watch Ultra lands at $50 off in Monday’s best deals, AirPods Pro 2 $200, MagSafe wallet, more

We’re kicking off the new workweek with a fresh batch of discounts on all things Apple. Leading the way, we have a rare chance to save on Apple Watch Ultra models at $50 off. There’s also another AirPods Pro 2 price cut that delivers an all-time low for one of the first times, dropping down to $200. Not to mention, Apple’s official OG leather MagSafe wallet, which complements the iPhone 14, at $28. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra helps tackle New Year’s resolutions with rare $50 discount

Amazon is helping you make the most of those 2023 fitness resolutions with the first chance to save on Apple Watch Ultra in over a month. The flagship wearable has only been on sale a couple of times so far, and now there is another chance to lock-in some savings with all three styles down at $749. Typically fetching $799, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $50 off. This is within $10 of the all-time low set only once before and matches our previous mention.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings – or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the digital crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there are all the actual features, like 36-hour battery like, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

AirPods Pro 2 deliver Apple’s most personal listening experience yet

Verizon Wireless is now starting off the week by offering a chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2. Still dropping in price for one of the very first times across the board, the new earbuds are down to $200. That locks in $49 in savings from the usual going rate while marking a return to the all-time low set just a couple of times before. It’s been a month since any notable price cuts have arrived at other retailers like Amazon, which currently has Apple’s latest at $239.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

Apple’s official OG leather MagSafe wallet complements iPhone 14 at $28

Woot is now offering the original Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $28. Down from its original $59 going rate, this is one of the best discounts ever at 52% off that also comes in your choice of Arizona and California Poppy styles. It not only matches the Black Friday mention from last year, but is the lowest we’ve seen since and one of the only markdowns that have ever dropped below the $30 price point.

While not the latest models with Find My integration, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for the latest iPhone owners. Compatible with the just released iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets, this build delivers a specially tanned and finished European leather look with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device. It can hold two different IDs, bank cards, or even some cash, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

