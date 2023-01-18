Apple now rolling out firmware update for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Following the release of iOS 16.3 RC to developers and public beta users earlier today, Apple is now rolling out a firmware update for the second and third generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Today’s updates follow firmware updates that were released for the AirPods family in November 2022.

New AirPods firmware available

The new firmware version for these new AirPods is version 5B59. The update is available to all of the aforementioned AirPods models starting today. This is up from the previous firmware version of 5B58. The small change in the build number suggests that the update only brings minor tweaks to the firmware of Apple’s wireless earbuds.

Apple is yet to share the release notes for today’s update on its official website.

As you probably know by now, Apple also doesn’t make it easy to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, the company said new firmware versions will install when the AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu.

Find your AirPods in the list of devices.

Tap the “i” next to them.

Look at the “Firmware Version” number.

Spot anything new in these firmware updates on your AirPods? Let us know down in the comments.

