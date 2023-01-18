PSA: HomePod stereo pairs won’t work between first and second-gen speakers

HomePod stereo pair
Apple launched a new full-size HomePod today, two years after the original model was discontinued and not replaced. If you’re planning to buy a new HomePod, there’s one thing to keep in mind: creating a stereo pair requires two of the same HomePod models. Here’s what that means.

Let’s say you currently have one first-generation full-size HomePod, and you’re planning to buy one of the new second-generation models as well. Unfortunately, but perhaps unsurprisingly, you won’t be able to pair these two models together to create a stereo pair. Apple explains:

  • Creating a HomePod stereo pair requires two of the same model HomePod speakers, such as two HomePod mini, two HomePod (2nd generation), or two HomePod (1st generation).

This limitation makes sense, despite the similarities between the first-gen and second-gen HomePod models. There are some key differences that likely impact the ability to pair two different generations, such as differences in the number of tweeters, different chips inside, and software changes.

Regardless, this means that if you want to create a HomePod stereo pair using the second-generation model, you’ll have to buy two of them, even if you already have a first-generation model.

Learn more about what’s new with the second-generation HomePod in our complete coverage.

