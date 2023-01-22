Report: Apple not actively developing a new HomePod mini

Apple released a new full-size HomePod just a few days ago, joining the HomePod mini in Apple’s lineup of smart speakers. The HomePod mini was released in 2020, which could lead you to speculate that a new version is on the way. Bloomberg reports today, however, that no such product is in the works…

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that he believes Apple isn’t “actively working” on a new version of the HomePod mini. When you look at the new features on the second-generation full-size HomePod, this makes sense. The HomePod 2 doesn’t offer any features that aren’t already available on the HomePod mini (or coming to the HomePod mini with a software update this week).

Instead of an all-new second-generation HomePod mini, there are other ways Apple can breathe new life into the device. This includes software updates beyond what’s coming this week, new colors, and price changes.

Gurman explains:

After the debut of a new full-sized HomePod, many users started asking about an update to the mini model. But at this point, I don’t believe that Apple is actively working on such as product. The latest HomePod doesn’t include any major new functions that aren’t already in the $99 mini, so there isn’t an obvious reason to update the model. Sure, it would be nice to get more colors, a cheaper price, and better sound and microphones, but the real improvements probably need to be made on the back end — with Siri and app integration.

Keep in mind, too, that Apple is working on other new smart home products. This includes an iPad-like smart display as well as an all-in-one combo Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime product of some sort. These products, however, are still a ways away from being released.

Do you think Apple should be actively working on a new HomePod mini, or should the company direct its smart home focus elsewhere? Let us know down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: