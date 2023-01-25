Deals: Official iPhone 13 MagSafe case $23, Apple Watch Sport Loops from $39, Satechi gear, more

Halfway through the work week, and all of the best discounts are now going live on the Apple front. Today’s highlights start off with Apple’s official iPhone 13 Silicone MagSafe Case at $23, which is joined by much of the same style updates on Apple Watch with markdowns on in-house Sport Loop bands from $39. Plus, Satechi is taking 20% off new releases revealed back at CES to deliver some all-time lows. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 13 Silicone MagSafe Case hits $23 all-time low

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPhone 13 Silicone MagSafe Case for $23 in Abyss Blue. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you’d more regularly pay $49, today’s offer amounts to 53% in savings as well as a new all-time low at Amazon. This is $5 under our previous mention and one of the first discounts in the past few months. The iPhone 13 Pro version is also down to $23, as well.

Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, these silicone offerings protect your iPhone 13 series device with a soft-touch and grippy finish that comes in one of several styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well. So even if you’re not going to upgrade to Apple’s more recent iPhone 14 anytime soon, you can still enjoy the feel of a new handset by swapping in a new color.

Official Apple Watch Sport Loop discounts go live on Amazon

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of official Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands starting at $39. Available in several 45mm colorways, these are all down from $49 and marking some rare chances to save. The $10 price cuts are marking new all-time lows across some of the newer styles which have more recently been updated for Apple Watch Series 8.

Though while these bands are for Apple’s latest, they’re compatible with all 45/44/42 versions of the standard wearable, and even Apple Watch Ultra. Each one of the Sport Loops feature a 2-tone design comprised of a soft and lightweight woven fiber. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully-adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist.

Satechi takes 20% off new releases

Satechi is now offering another chance to lock-in discounts on the gear it just revealed back at the start of the year at CES 2023. Ranging from powerful charging stations to compact Thunderbolt 4 hubs, you’ll be able to save 20% off new releases. A favorite has the new Satechi 200W 6-Port Charging Station at $120. Down from $150, you’re looking at only the second chance to save and a match of the all-time low at $30 off. This power station from Satechi arrives with more than enough juice to top off anything your workstation can throw at it. Across all six USB-C PD slots is the 200W power output that can handle refueling everything from M2 Pro MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads to earbuds and other accessories. We further break down the experience in our launch coverage.

Satechi also now offers its just-released Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub for $160. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at an extension of the launch discount that was first on sale at the very start of the month. This is matching the all-time low and only the second chance to save $40. Sporting a 5-in-1 design, Satechi’s latest Thunderbolt 4 offering arrives with a compact design that really lets it live up to the slim naming scheme. The back of the device sports three full Thunderbolt 4 ports capable of driving a single 8K display or dual 4K monitors. Then on the front is the Thunderbolt 4 host connection that can dish out 60W of power to a connected MacBook, as well as a 10Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 port to connect any other peripherals. We break down what to expect from the experience further in our launch coverage.

