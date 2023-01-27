Satechi launches Pro Hub Slim for M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air

After the M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro launched in late 2021 with the return of more I/O, Satechi launched its Pro Hub Mini and Max to offer even more connectivity. Now the company has debuted its Pro Hub Slim to offer just the connectivity you need for MacBook Pro and Air in a minimal design.

The ports on the 2023 (and 2021) MacBook Pro include HDMI, SDXC card reader, headphone jack, and MagSafe along with three USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports. Meanwhile, the 2022 MacBook Air just has two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe, and a headphone port.

Satechi’s Pro Hub Mini (reviewed) and Max (reviewed) offer a great solution for those that want/need Ethernet, USB-A, and more.

But if you just want the legacy USB-A ports, USB-C, HDMI, and SD card slots, Satechi has launched an even slimmer hub that sits flush with the MacBook Pro and Air in matching colors – the Pro Hub Slim.

Satechi Pro Hub Slim specs

1 x USB-C (USB 4) – up to 100W charging, 6K 60Hz display output, and 40 Gbps data

1x USB-C data port – up to 10 Gbps

2 x USB-A data ports – up to 10 Gbps

SD/microSD card slots – UHS-I up to 104MB/s, can be used simultaneously

Leaves MagSafe charging accessible

The Pro Hub Slim is available now in silver, space gray, and midnight. Along with being designed for the M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air, the Pro Hub Slim works with the M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro laptops from 2021– and any other MacBook from 2017 and later.

The new hub is priced at $79.99 but Satechi is doing a 20% off promotion for the launch with code “SLIM20” at checkout.

Here’s a look at the Pro Hub Slim in space gray and the MacBook Air’s exclusive midnight finish:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: