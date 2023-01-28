Pestle iOS recipe app gets major update with Smart Folders, PDF scanning, and more

Popular recipe/cookbook iOS app Pestle is out with a big update that brings a number of upgrades. Headlining the release is Smart Folders plus new ways to import recipe cards and cookbooks via PDF, existing images, and more.

A neat new way to organize all of your recipes is with the Smart Folders feature in Pestle 1.4. The capability lets you pick criteria with the folders then filling themselves.

Here’s what developer Will Bishop had to say about it: “Desserts that aren’t drinks that are also rated at least 4 stars? Easy! The sky is the limit with this and I can’t wait to see how you use it!”

For anyone who has PDF versions of cookbooks, you can now import them into Pestle, just hit the + button to use the new feature.

Another improvement to imports is the ability to scan images from your iPhone’s Camera Roll into Pestle.

There have also been improvements to search in Pestle and when using Spotlight to pull up Pestle content, you’ll see recipe previews.

Pestle 1.4 is available now as a free download from the App Store for iPhone and iPad. Pestle Pro runs $1.99/month, $19.99/year, or $39.99 as a lifetime purchase to unlock all of the app’s features.

Full release notes:

Smart Folders, PDF Scanning, Image Scanning and more!

Buckle in, this is a big one!

# Smart Folders

Create Folders which fill themselves based on your criteria. Desserts that aren’t drinks that are also rated at least 4 stars? Easy! The sky is the limit with this and I can’t wait to see how you use it!

# Image Scanning

In addition to Pestle’s existing scanner, Pestle can now scan images from your Camera Roll as well! Importing is a breeze, and you can save your recipe cards to Pestle in no time!

# PDF Importing

Got cookbooks sitting around as PDFs? Well now Pestle can import those too! Tap the ‘+’ in your Cookbook and begin highlighting your favourites straight out of the book.

# Search Improvements

Ever searched for a recipe and wondered why something matched? Now in the top right of all search results, you’ll get a helpful label like “Main Course” or “Matches Ingredient”.

# Spotlight

Lastly, just a little treat. Pestle will now show Recipe previews in Spotlight search, just for a bit of visual flair.

# Bug Fixes

– The Meal Plan widget works again

– Calendar Sync works better

– Fixed instruction labels being truncated at one line.

– Spotlight won’t share duplicates anymore

