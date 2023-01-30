1Password announces multiple improvements coming soon to its iOS app

The popular password manager 1Password got a major update last year with 1Password 8, which added a new home screen and more customization options to the app. This week, AgileBits shared a preview of multiple improvements coming with a 1Password update, especially for iOS users. Read on as we detail what to expect with the 1Password update.

One of the biggest changes with 1Password was a new home screen with more customization options, such the ability to pin different fields to the home screen.

Now with an update that will be available for users soon, 1Password will let users reorder fields and sections within items. “You might notice a couple of limitations at first, but we’ll be working hard to give you true freedom and flexibility in every saved item,” said the company in a blog post.

Another much requested feature by 1Password users is the ability to search within any list of items. This was available in previous versions of the app, but disappeared with 1Password 8. Luckily, the company has promised that it is working on bringing this feature back. The first setup process will also be simplified and the experience when using Face ID will get “a lot” better.

And when it comes to authentication, 1Password will soon let users set a PIN Code to unlock the app. Of course, users will still have the option to unlock the app with Touch ID or Face ID on iPhone and iPad. The update will also add an option to set a default vault for saved items.

Other enhancements coming with the 1Password 8 update include improved VoiceOver support, an option to import passwords, username suggestions, a public preview of Unlock with Okta, a new option to enforce 2FA using only security keys, and an App Catalog that suggests items to add to your vaults.

It’s unclear when exactly these new features will be available to users, but the company suggests that the app will be updated really soon. You can try 1Password free for 14 days. However, the app requires a subscription after that. 1Password is available on the App Store for iOS and watchOS.

