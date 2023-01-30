Apple Support app now available in over 100 new countries and languages

Apple is rolling out a major upgrade to the Apple Support application for iPhone and iPad. Starting today, the Apple Support app is now available in 118 new regions and offers support for three new languages. Head below for the full list of the countries and languages included in this expansion…

With today’s expansion, the Apple Support app is now available in the following 118 new countries:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Congo-Kinshasa, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Eswatini, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Honduras, Iceland, Iraq, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Liberia, Libya, Lithuania, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar (Burma), Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Rwanda, São Tomé & Príncipe, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Suriname, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tonga, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turks & Caicos Islands, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Alongside this, Apple has added Croatian, Greek, and Bulgarian as new languages for the Apple Support app. With these changes, the Apple Support app is now available in a total of 173 regions and 31 languages. Apple notes, however, that “certain features of the app and/or AppleCare+ plans are available only in select countries or regions.”

You can download the Apple Support app on the App Store. The app is a great resource for finding help for any problem you might face with your Apple hardware or your Apple ID.

