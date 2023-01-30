Samsung SmartThings app now supports Matter on iOS

Following the launch of Matter last year, Samsung SmartThings is now expanding support for the smart home standard over to its iOS app.

Available today, the Samsung SmartThings app for iOS has been updated to support Matter. This addition was teased back at CES 2023 earlier this month, and comes following the addition of support for Matter in the SmartThings Android app last October.

Why the delay on iOS? In a previous interview, Samsung said that Matter support in the SmartThings app was contingent on iOS 16.1. Apple released iOS 16.1 in October with support for Matter, but there’s obviously been quite a delay in the meantime. On a support page, Samsung says that Matter support on iOS requires iOS 16.2 or later and app version 1.6.94 which is available now via the App Store.

While Apple’s own Home app supports Matter products, SmartThings will be one option for an app that works across multiple platforms. The Google Home app also supports Matter products on Android already, but not on iOS at this time.

Matter smart home gear is still on its way to market at this point, with brands including Eve, Nanoleaf, Meross, and others having launched Matter-compatible products. Samsung also launched the “SmartThings Station” at CES, a hub for Matter products that doubles as a wireless charger for your phone.

