Passenger sees his lost wallet fly to different cities thanks to AirTag after airline says it couldn’t find it

Apple’s AirTag has certainly been helping a lot of people around the world find their lost items, especially lost luggage at airports. This time, however, a passenger named John Lewis simply forgot his wallet on an American Airlines aircraft. Although the airline says it couldn’t find the wallet, Lewis saw his wallet fly to 35 different cities thanks to AirTag.

As shared by the passenger on his personal Twitter account (via People), he forgot his wallet on the plane after being late to catch a connecting flight following a one-hour delay in his initial flight. Finding lost objects in situations like this is not exactly easy, but Lewis had put an AirTag in his wallet.

With AirTag, users can see the location of their items through the Find My network, which uses the Apple devices connected around the accessory to share their location with the AirTag owner. As expected, Lewis was able to see exactly where his wallet was, but American Airlines told him that they couldn’t find it after cleaning the plane.

“I’m able to trace my wallet and it’s still on the plane and it has gone to over 35 cities since Tuesday,” the passenger said in a video. He contacted the airline multiple times, but they insisted they had no idea where his wallet was. “They said they thoroughly cleaned the plane, but how can you thoroughly clean the plane if the wallet is still on the plane and you haven’t gotten it yet?”

After reaching out to American Airlines on Twitter, the airline asked the passagens for more details about the current location of the wallet. However, a tweet from yesterday suggests that the company has yet to find the lost wallet.

AirTag can be extremely useful for traveling

Since AirTags were released in 2021, we’ve seen a few stories about how they’ve been used to track down lost luggage. In one instance, an airline employee in Florida was caught with over $15,000 of stolen luggage thanks to an AirTag. Another story saw newlyweds returning from their honeymoon track down lost luggage using an AirTag.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that AirTag works in every situation, or that it’s extremely accurate. But the accessory has proven to be useful on many occasions. Apple’s AirTag costs $29, but you can buy a 4-unit pack for $99.

