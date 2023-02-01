The latest product from former Apple design chief Jony Ive is a red nose

When former Apple design chief Jony Ive left the Cupertino company to set up his own design agency, the big question was what he would choose to create when he was free to accept commissions in any field. Some of the answers have proven surprising, and no less so today …

British charity Comic Relief holds an annual fundraiser known as Red Nose Day, with a live TV show, and people are invited to create their own initiatives to raise money to tackle poverty.

Some wear a plastic red nose to mark the event, and this year’s nose has been designed by Jony Ive, and is made of more eco-friendly plant-based materials. Brits can buy one for just £2.50, with free delivery. Sadly it doesn’t appear to be available through the US store.

More details on the nose, and the event, below.

A brand-new magically transforming Red Nose created by legendary designer Sir Jony Ive has been revealed today, with help from AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden, Diane Morgan, Frankie Bridge, Miranda Hart, and Sir Lenny Henry to mark the official launch of Red Nose Day 2023.

Over the past year, Comic Relief’s famous round icon has been through the most dramatic makeover since its debut in 1988. Designed by Jony Ive, the creative genius behind Apple’s most sought-after products, this truly is a Red Nose like no other.

Made almost entirely from plant-based materials, the Red Nose starts as a tiny, flat crescent and springs into a beautiful honeycomb-paper sphere. It is now available to buy on Amazon (opens in new window), the new home of the Red Nose.

To celebrate this new chapter for the Red Nose, Richard Curtis and Sir Lenny Henry – the cofounders of Comic Relief – have teamed up with Diane Morgan on a new film to proudly present the new look and feel of the little Red Nose that makes a really big difference. Released today, the short film is available to watch here (opens in new window).

Jony Ive said: “We’ve grown up with Comic Relief and are proud to support their remarkable work. This new and seemingly simple Red Nose has been a fabulously complex little object to design and make and has involved our entire team. We hope it brings a little moment of joy to everyone who wears one.”

AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden, Frankie Bridge, Adam Thomas, Gethin Jones, Greg James, Jay Blades, Miranda Hart, Sindhu Vee, Sir Lenny Henry, and Vicky Pattison have come together to help kick things off and be some of the first to try on the new Red Noses.

Sindhu Vee said: “When I saw the new Red Nose for this year, I was very impressed. It’s very delicate and very beautifully made. I wanted to get involved with Red Nose Day this year because as a comic it’s one of those things where you’re waiting, hoping to be asked! It’s for a good cause, it’s funny, and it’s funny to everyone you know. And I mean, who doesn’t like a Red Nose?!”

While the design has changed, the purpose hasn’t. With every Red Nose bought, supporters will be helping people through the toughest times of their lives.

Richard Curtis said: “The Red Nose has always been a tiny thing that makes a huge difference. It’s been on quite a journey over the past three decades and has transformed in the most wonderful ways – from a slightly painful piece of plastic to a tomato to a sponge to woodland themed creatures. Now we enter a new era and are delighted to bring you a completely new Red Nose to enjoy, thanks to our friend the design genius, Jony Ive.”

Richard added: “One thing that will never change though, is that when you buy a Nose you help to change lives. We know times are tough for many people right now, and I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supports us this year. We really hope you enjoy our new Nose and wear it with pride this Red Nose Day, knowing the difference you are making.”

John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon, said: “We are enormously proud to partner with Comic Relief to be the new home of the Red Nose, and help to support this year’s appeal. Delivering Red Noses is just one of the ways our team at Amazon is supporting this year – our new Comic Relief store has been set up to raise vital funds, and our colleagues are taking part in various fundraising initiatives to add to the £1.8 million we have already donated to the charity since November. Comic Relief does remarkable work, and we know that every Nose helps to change lives. We’ll be wearing ours with pride on Red Nose Day.”

Red Nose Day returns at a time of great uncertainty and worry for many across the nation, as the grip of the cost-of-living crisis continues to tighten, and daily poverty rises. Times are difficult, but millions of people in the UK and across the world need support now more than ever. Money raised will support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food poverty here in the UK and around the world.

With lots of exciting plans in store, Comic Relief is excited to reveal just a few ways the public can get involved and enjoy this year’s Red Nose Day campaign.

From fundraising with friends, to hosting a bake sale, sponsoring classmates, picking up some of the official Red Nose Day merchandise or simply watching the TV, there are many ways to get involved and be part of something amazing. It’s never felt more needed to come together and make a difference.

For the very first time, AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett will host the Red Nose Day night of TV alongside Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, and David Tennant. Returning to screens live on BBC One on Friday, March 17, they will be joined by a host of stars and supporters to bring viewers an unmissable evening of comedy, live music, exclusive prizes, and plenty of surprises. With lots of exciting news to come, today it’s been revealed that global superstar Kylie Minogue will feature in a one-off special of much-loved BBC sitcom Ghosts, and a hilarious parody of Love Island will see a very unexpected contestant looking for love. The Red Nose Day night of TV is made by BBC Studios Productions.

This Red Nose Day will also see some of the nation’s favorite famous faces put their willpower and determination to the test in a bid to raise money for Comic Relief. Gethin Jones will be making a special announcement on BBC’s Morning Live today and three celebrity pals will be heading somewhere very cold for a challenge like snow other.

TK Maxx, in partnership with Comic Relief, is launching a brand-new collection of fantastic T-shirts and sweatshirts for Red Nose Day 2023, featuring the iconic Mr. Men Little Miss character designs, which will be available in TK Maxx stores and online at tkmaxx.com. The Red Nose Day collection also includes aprons, tote bags, lunch bags, notebooks, water bottles, plush toys, and mugs, available in store at Homesense and TK Maxx, as well as online at www.tkmaxx.com(opens in new window)

On 5th March, Richard Curtis and Sue Perkins will each host a Red Nose Day panel event at Just for Laughs London. Richard will be joined by Comic Relief stars for an afternoon of comedy, memories, and mishaps from more than 30 years of eventful Red Nose Days. Meanwhile, Sue Perkins will be hosting some of the finest LGBTQ+ talent on the comedy circuit including Rosie Jones and Michelle de Swarte to discuss their highs, lows and lols of their LGBTQ+ experience. Tickets for both events are available now from Ticketmaster, AXS or www.jfllondon.com(opens in new window)

Much more will be announced over the coming weeks.

Red Nose Day returns on Friday 17 March. Find out how to get involved and help people through the toughest times of their lives at www.comicrelief.com/rednoseday