Apple shares new ‘Shot on iPhone 14 Pro’ short film: ‘Fursat’

Chance Miller

- Feb. 2nd 2023 10:56 am PT

Apple is out with its latest “Shot on iPhone 14 Pro” video, this time a short film entitled Fursat. The short film is 30 minutes long and comes from director Vishal Bhardwaj. It was shot entirely on iPhone 14 Pro, but with a little help from some accessories and software…

Apple explains:

Shot on iPhone 14 Pro by director Vishal Bhardwaj, “Fursat” is a magical story about a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present.

Bhardwaj is an award-winning director, producer, and screenwriter. The short film stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Ishaan Khattar, movie and TV show stars in India.

“A young man unearths an ancient relic that lets him peek into the future,” the IMDB storyline explains. “In his obsession to control what lies ahead, he risks losing all that matters most in the present.”

Apple says that the video was shot on iPhone 14 Pro, but that some “additional hardware and software” was used, and it was professionally edited.

You can watch the new “Shot iPhone 14 Pro” video below.

