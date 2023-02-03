LG expanding Apple TV and Music apps, HomeKit, and AirPlay to third-party webOS TVs

Chance Miller

- Feb. 3rd 2023 8:40 am PT

0 Comments

LG has announced a dramatic expansion of TVs that offer support for the Apple TV app, AirPlay, HomeKit, and Apple Music. While these features have been available on LG’s own webOS TVs for a while, today’s announcement expands them to third-party TVs that run the company’s webOS Hub software.

In a press release, LG explained that TVs from 200 other brands support its webOS Hub software. This includes the likes of Seiki, Eko, Stream System, Konka, Aiwa, and Hyundai. As expected, however, there are some limitations on which TVs from those brands are adding support for these Apple features.

Here’s a rundown of the new features, as described by LG:

  • The Apple TV+ app with support for TV+ content, movies and TV shows from iTunes, and Apple TV Channels for third-party streaming services
  • Apple Music with Apple Music Radio, Live Lyrics, full library access, and more
  • AirPlay for streaming movies, music, games, and photos to your smart TV right from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
  • HomeKit support for controlling your TV through the Apple Home app and with Siri

LG says that AirPlay and HomeKit are only available on OLED TVs and UHD TVs that are powered by webOS Hub 2.0, which was released last year. The Apple TV app and Apple Music apps, however, are coming to a much wider selection of webOS Hub-powered TVs across over 100 countries.

This is a notable expansion of HomeKit, AirPlay, Apple Music, and the Apple TV app, despite the limitations. The webOS Hub software powers a broad range of TVs across different price points around the world. Is your TV included in this rollout? Let us know down in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.
HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework that lets you control connected accessories from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, and Siri.
AirPlay

About the Author

Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Chance Miller's favorite gear

GoFundMe

GoFundMe

Donate to support my mom's battle with ALS