Aqara hub M2 firmware update adds Matter support, other hubs coming soon

Aqara is excited to announce the rollout of a new firmware for the Aqara Hub M2, Version 4.0.0 (beta), that adds Matter support to the hubs. Matter is a new standard for IoT devices that enables smart home accessories to work together across brands and ecosystems. This new firmware allows Aqara Zigbee devices to connect to third-party, Matter-ready apps over Wi-Fi. One thing to note, this firmware update does not include enabling of Thread.

The firmware update is initially available for M2 hubs distributed outside of mainland China and will be rolled out in batches over the next four to six weeks. Other Aqara hubs, including the M1S/M1S Gen 2, E1, Camera Hub G3, and Camera Hub G2H Pro, will receive similar firmware updates in the coming months.

To activate Matter, users can select “Bind to Matter (Beta)” in the M2 hub settings in the Aqara app. Before proceeding, end users are advised to check the requirements, including having an up-to-date Aqara Home app and binding at least one Zigbee device to the M2 hub.

Aqara notes in their press release that Matter is in its early rollout stage, and they are working on eliminating bugs quickly. Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings do not support Matter Bridge devices at this time. As the firmware is a beta version, there may be unexpected impacts in some cases.

