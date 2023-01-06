HomeKit Weekly: Aqara announces exciting new HomeKit products for 2023

Aqara, a top manufacturer of smart home products that work great with HomeKit, is set to release a range of innovative devices in 2023.They were all announced for CES 2023, and it looks to be an exciting year. These new products include a new motion sensor, smart door locks, video doorbells, and LED strips, all designed to complement any smart home.

While the products aren’t available yet, I appreciate Aqara announcing their road map so customers can make informed buying decisions throughout the year.

Video Doorbell

The Video Doorbell G4 is a complementary device to Aqara’s indoor home cameras, helping users keep an eye on their homes, families, and visitors from anywhere. This doorbell is highly flexible, as it can be battery-powered or wired for continuous power. It supports HomeKit Secure Video and local streaming to Amazon and Google smart displays, and will also work with Matter when the Matter specification for cameras is ready. The G4 features local, AI-enabled facial recognition, which can trigger different automations depending on the person, and it also includes both seven-day free cloud storage and optional local storage via a microSD card.

New motion sensor

The new Presence Sensor FP2 is an addition to Aqara’s wide-ranged sensor lineup. Based on millimeter wave (mmWave) radar technology, the FP2 can detect human presence even when the person is sitting still. It enables zone positioning, allowing users to define different zones within a room and trigger different automations based on presence in those zones. Other features include multi-person detection, fall detection, and a built-in light sensor.

Smart Lock U100

The Smart Lock U100 is Aqara’s first deadbolt lock, providing a secure and convenient home access solution that can be seamlessly integrated into modern smart homes. While it was announced a year ago, it has yet to make its way to the US. In 2023, that’s changing, though. The U100 lock is one of the few smart locks on the market that is compatible with HomeKit and supports the Home Key feature in Apple Wallet. Other access authentication options include fingerprints, passwords, the Aqara Home app, NFC cards, and mechanical keys. The U100 lock is based on the Zigbee protocol and supports Matter via a compatible Aqara hub.

LED Strip T1

The LED Strip T1 is a multipurpose RGB CCT light strip that enhances smart lighting experiences for Aqara users. It produces up to 16 million vibrant colors and tunable white light and is addressable with gradient effects. HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home are supported, and Matter support via a compatible Aqara hub is expected to be added after its launch. The LED strip is Zigbee-based, which means lower power consumption and less congested home Wi-Fi networks, and it also serves as a repeater that enhances the Zigbee network.

These new devices from Aqara will be available for purchase in the coming months.

Matter upgrades

In addition to these new products, Aqara is working to integrate Matter into its existing and new devices. In 2023, OTA updates will be pushed to Aqara hubs – starting with the M2 – so that they can serve as Matter bridges and connect Aqara Zigbee devices to Matter. The company is also releasing a new lineup of Thread-based devices with native Matter support this year, including the Door and Window Sensor P2 and the Motion and Light Sensor P2, which will be available in the coming months. As part of ongoing partnerships with Aqara, both Google and Samsung are featuring these new sensors on their respective booths at CES 2023, along with other Aqara devices including the M2 hub as a Matter bridge.

9to5Mac’s Take

One of the most exciting announcements from Aqara’s 2023 product lineup is the new Smart Lock U100. This deadbolt lock is not only compatible with HomeKit, but it also supports the home key feature in Apple Wallet. This means users will be able to easily unlock their doors with their iPhones or Apple Watches, making it more convenient and secure than ever before. With a range of access authentication options including fingerprints, passwords, and NFC cards, the Smart Lock U100 is sure to become a popular choice for smart home users. Additionally, its compatibility with Matter via a compatible Aqara hub makes it even more versatile. While pricing has not yet been announced, it’s likely that this impressive door lock will be offered at an incredible price point once it’s released.

