Apple @ Work: In praise of the M1 MacBook Air, and why I still recommend it for business users two years after its release

When it comes to laptops for business, there are a few key things businesses look for. These include reliability, security, performance, and flexibility. Additionally, businesses often prioritize laptops that have long battery life, a slim and lightweight design, and strong business-grade support. Apple, for many years, was struggling to deliver that. The butterfly keyboards, the fans that sounded like an airplane (thanks to Intel), and the uninspired designs had left many business customers struggling with the decision to use Apple.

Today, Apple is on the path to becoming the number one endpoint in the enterprise by 2030.

The way the demand is growing and the expectations of younger generations joining the workforce, Apple devices will be the number one endpoint by 2030. Jamf CIO Linh Lam

Although it’s the oldest devices in Apple’s laptop lineup, I am still in awe of the original Apple Silicon device: the M1 MacBook Air. The M1 MacBook Air features an 8-core CPU with four high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, as well as a 7-core GPU that provides excellent graphics performance. The M1 MacBook Air also comes with 8GB of unified memory, which means that the CPU and GPU can access the same pool of memory for improved performance. It also has two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports for connectivity. Apple claims it can last on a single charge for up to 18 hours, but in practice, you’ll see less depending on what you’re doing. Either way, it can generally last most of the workday on a single charge if I watch my brightness settings. One more thing: It’s fanless, so the only thing you’ll hear is the sound of typing. It fixed everything that users hated about previous models.

It’s fast while staying quiet.

The keyboard is reliable (though the bar was set low).

The battery lasts forever.

It’s a compact design.

The right price for business

I’ve talked to countless IT directors in the past two years, and one theme I am hearing is that a lot of users that generally had MacBook Pros on Intel computers are now ending up on the MacBook Air. In fact, I’d argue the M1 MacBook Air is a better value than the 16” MacBook Pro with Intel. I am normally not a fan of Apple keeping older devices in the lineup as I hate to see users spend money on older technology, but not with the Air. In fact, if the M1 Air were the only Air sold by Apple, I’d still highly recommend it. I had a friend call me earlier this month to ask if the M1 Air was still a great buy, and I immediately said yes, and told them to buy it and not to think twice about it. Amazon frequently has it on sale for $799, and while businesses don’t generally buy laptops for Amazon, a bulk buy from Apple could likely get it close.

Buying in bulk can often result in cost savings, but it’s important to consider all costs before making a purchase. The decision should be based on a balance between price, cost of ownership, and reliability. This is where the MacBook Air M1 comes in, offering the right balance between these key factors.

The MacBook Air M1 is reasonably priced compared to other laptops in its class. It’s reasonably priced when considering its performance and features. Additionally, the M1 chip offers exceptional performance that exceeds many laptops with similar specs. This makes the MacBook Air M1 a cost-effective solution for those who need a powerful laptop.

Summary

Despite being two years old, the original M1 MacBook Air is still the computer I recommended for the vast majority of users. The M1 chip has held up very well. It’s a great design. The battery is legendary. It’s extremely portable. It’s the right price for business users buying in bulk. Apple redeemed every problem it created for its laptop lineup from 2016-2020 with the M1 MacBook Air. It’s reliable, affordable, and portable. macOS continues to get more secure with each passing update. It’s the ideal business machine at the right price point.

