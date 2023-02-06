Apple rolling out Apple TV and HomePod software updates with bug fixes

A new firmware update is rolling out for Apple TV and HomePod users. Following the release of tvOS 16.3 last month, Apple is now rolling out tvOS 16.3.1 to HomePod and Apple TV users with “general performance and stability improvements.” 

Apple has not published in-depth release notes for tvOS 16.3.1 or HomePod software version 16.3.1. Instead, the company says: “Software version 16.3.1 includes general performance and stability improvements.”

Today’s updates come after tvOS 16.3 and HomePod software version 16.3 were released last month. For HomePod and HomePod mini users, the update included a number of major changes, including Siri improvements, new temperature and humidity sensor data, and more. Today’s updates likely focus on fixing some bugs and performance glitches related to those new features.

You can update your first-generation HomePod, second-generation HomePod, or your HomePod mini to software version 16.3.1 by going to the Home app on your iPhone, choosing your HomePod from the list of devices, and looking for the software update download.

You can update your Apple TV to tvOS 16.3.1 by going to the Settings app and choosing the Software Update menu.

Spot any changes in today’s release of tvOS 16.3.1 or HomePod software version 16.3.1? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. We’ll have full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today if there are any notable changes or fixes.

